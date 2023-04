NAP

Spring Promise - 16:25 Lingfield

Spring Promise is a half-sister to Platinum Jubilee winner Naval Crown and she shaped with plenty of promise on her first two starts when playing second fiddle to a couple of above-average stablemates.

She didn't need to improve to open her account over course and distance last time, seeming to be sharpened up by first-time cheekpieces and reacting well to a positive ride. Spring Promise beat another upwardly-mobile filly on that occasion with a bit more in hand than the official margin suggests and an opening mark of 78 may well underestimate her. There should be plenty more to come from her and she is fancied to step up and win again.

No. 11 (8) Spring Promise (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Dingle - 14:40 Lingfield

Dingle was well backed and shaped particularly well on his debut for this yard when runner-up to Zealot - one of the success stories of this all-weather season - at Southwell in January and he wasn't suited by having to make the running on his next start at Newcastle.

He underwent a breathing operation afterwards and deservedly resumed winning ways back at Newcastle last time, travelling strongly and probably finding himself in front too soon, but staying on well in the closing stages to hold off all challengers. A subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated on the pick of his form, and this race should be run to suit, so he is worth backing to follow up having landed a good draw.

No. 12 (3) Dingle (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

EACH WAY

Blow Your Horn - 14:05 Lingfield

Another competitive handicap on the card but I can't resist backing Blow Your Horn at a massive price in this staying handicap.

His recent form figures aren't too inspiring, but he caught the eye on debut for Ian Williams over a mile and a quarter at this course, and ran with plenty of credit when third to Base Note - who has a good chance in the Easter Classic - back here over a mile and a half on his next start.

It is easy to put a line through his run at Southwell two starts back and again on his latest effort over an inadequate trip. The step back up to two miles is definitely going to suit him and he is potentially very well treated (11 lb below his last winning mark). The booking of David Probert is a plus and you can't rule out a big run.