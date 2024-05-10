Lingfield Racing Tips: Side with Gosden again
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Lingfield on Saturday.
-
A Lingfield Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
Lingfield Nap - 14:25 - Back Danielle
Danielle
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 3-21
John Gosden won this race in 2017, 2019 and 2020 and, now working in tandem with his son Thady, is fancied to land it again with Danielle who is bred in the purple and looked a fine prospect when scoring by a wide-margin at Wetherby last time.
She produced an excellent turn of foot and some fine closing sectionals when winning that day and looks sure to appreciate the longer trip this afternoon ; she should be able to take this step up in grade in her stride.
Lingfield Next Best - 15:00 - Back Illinois
Illinois (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 13-3
In total, nine winners of this race have achieved victory in the Derby. The most recent was Anthony Van Dyck in 2019who was trained by Aidan O'Brien who saddles two as he bids for a fifth win in the race.
Top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings is Illinois, a brother to Chester Vase winner Venice Beach and half-brother to several winners, most notably the top-class Danedream who won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Illinois was only third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud at Saint-Cloud in 2023 and shaped as if better for the run when 5¼ lengths third to Dallas Star in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last time. He will be suited by 1½m and remains open to improvement.
Lingfield Each Way - 16:45 - Back Fidelius
Fidelius
- J: Luke Morris
- T: Robert Cowell
- F: 324-2
An open-looking sprint in which plenty of these have met before, Fidelius selected to come out on top and prove the weight of support that came for Robert Cowell's charge at Wolverhampton recently wasn't misplaced.
Cowell has his horses in good form and is a master with these types of sprinters. Fidelius' dam was a 5f/6f winner and he looked sure to follow in her footsteps before too long with his good ¾-length second to Miss Anya in a decent handicap at Wolverhampton last time.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Two-pronged attack in Ascot Victoria Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Boardman looks to have good claims in Chester 129/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Cup: Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict and 7/1 tip
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Illinois has a big chance in Lingfield Derby trial