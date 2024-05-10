Lingfield Racing Tips: Side with Gosden again

A Lingfield Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 14:25 - Back Danielle

John Gosden won this race in 2017, 2019 and 2020 and, now working in tandem with his son Thady, is fancied to land it again with Danielle who is bred in the purple and looked a fine prospect when scoring by a wide-margin at Wetherby last time.

She produced an excellent turn of foot and some fine closing sectionals when winning that day and looks sure to appreciate the longer trip this afternoon ; she should be able to take this step up in grade in her stride.

Lingfield Next Best - 15:00 - Back Illinois

In total, nine winners of this race have achieved victory in the Derby. The most recent was Anthony Van Dyck in 2019who was trained by Aidan O'Brien who saddles two as he bids for a fifth win in the race.

Top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings is Illinois, a brother to Chester Vase winner Venice Beach and half-brother to several winners, most notably the top-class Danedream who won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Illinois was only third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud at Saint-Cloud in 2023 and shaped as if better for the run when 5¼ lengths third to Dallas Star in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last time. He will be suited by 1½m and remains open to improvement.

Lingfield Each Way - 16:45 - Back Fidelius

An open-looking sprint in which plenty of these have met before, Fidelius selected to come out on top and prove the weight of support that came for Robert Cowell's charge at Wolverhampton recently wasn't misplaced.

Cowell has his horses in good form and is a master with these types of sprinters. Fidelius' dam was a 5f/6f winner and he looked sure to follow in her footsteps before too long with his good ¾-length second to Miss Anya in a decent handicap at Wolverhampton last time.