NAP: Cumulonimbus can improve for step up in trip

Cumulonimbus - 19:45 Lingfield

Cumulonimbus shaped with plenty of promise at a big price when third on debut at Doncaster last month and that form worked out well. He was gambled on for his return at Nottingham last month, but failed to improve as expected, though he was poorly placed and wasn't able to open up until late on. He had no obvious excuses at Newbury last time, but he now steps up to a trip that will see him in a better light, and he looks attractively weight from an opening mark in the low-70s.

No. 2 (6) Cumulonimbus (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Sun Emperor bred to be better than this mark

Sun Emperor - 17:45 Lingfield

Sun Emperor showed next to nothing on his first two starts, but he showed improved form at Kempton last time despite failing to settle. His early exertions were telling in the closing stages where he weakened out of proceedings, though his pedigree offers hope for better still now handicapping, and the refitting of a hood should help him settle better.

No. 3 (8) Sun Emperor (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

EACH WAY: Griggy can overcome wide draw

Griggy - 18:15 Lingfield

Griggy hasn't won since 2020, but that win came under James Doyle, who is now back in the saddle for the first time since, and he shaped well enough on his first start back for former trainer John Butler at Wolverhampton last month. He hasn't fared too well with the drawn, but he is starting to look too well handicapped to ignore, and this doesn't look a deep race.