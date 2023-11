A Lingfield NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 13:20 - Back Safe Destination

No. 6 Safe Destination SBK 5/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 88

Safe Destination returned from five months off with an authoritative four-length victory at Uttoxeter last time, looking a different horse to the one who was pulled up on his chasing debut back in the spring.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, who was operating at an impressive 30% strike rate in October, Safe Destination has the scope to do better still if brushing up on his jumping (not always fluent at Uttoxeter) and a 6-lb rise is unlikely to be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.

Lingfield Next Best - 13:55 - Back Yorksea

No. 2 Yorksea (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 123

Yorksea blew the cobwebs away with a good second on the Flat at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago, his first start of any description for five months.

A two-time winner over hurdles, Yorksea was set some stiff tasks last season and is worth another chance to prove himself on a workable mark with his sights significantly lowered for his return to this discipline.

Lingfield Each-Way - 14:30 - Back Sporting Mike

No. 3 Sporting Mike (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 118

Sporting Mike developed into a fairly useful hurdler last season, posting his best effort when last seen chasing home a progressive sort at Bangor in April.

A winning Irish pointer, Sporting Mike appeals as the type to make an even better chaser and there should be a race like this in him from a BHA mark of 118 if picking up where he left off in the spring.