A Lingfield NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 12:37 - Back Royal Tapestry

No. 4 (1) Royal Tapestry SBK 1/1 EXC 2.4 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

Royal Tapestry was well supported and showed much improved form when runner-up on handicap debut over course and distance last week, positioned too far back in comparison to the well-ridden winner but catching the eye finishing with a late flourish.

That was a promising effort and he should have even more to offer, unexposed at this trip after all, so he is of strong interest to go one place better able to race from the same mark.

Back Royal Tapestry @ 1/11.98 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Next Best - 13:47 - Back Divine Jewel

No. 2 (7) Divine Jewel SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

There was no obvious reason for Divine Jewel's tame display at Doncaster last time and, given that her profile is otherwise pretty solid, it's probably best to judge her too harsly on that effort.

She was a good second in a listed contest at Chester prior to that, when having Greysful Storm three and a quarter lengths adrift in fourth (although she is worse off at the weights now) and a reproduction of that performance would give her every chance, while her sole win came at this track, which is a further positive.

Back Divine Jewel 4/14.80 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Each Way - 13:12 - Back Nigiri

No. 10 (1) Nigiri (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

A good turnout for this listed event for fillies and it is Nigiri who is worth chancing at the odds. She progressed rapidly through the handicap ranks on turf this year and ran a cracker when runner-up in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster in September.

Nigiri wasn't in the same form in a listed race at Ascot last time, but it is possible that making the running didn't suit, so she is taken to bounce back to form, with the step up to a mile no problem, particularly round here.