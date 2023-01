NAP

Rikona - 15:40 Lingfield

Rikona was perhaps unfortunate not to win when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell 12 days ago, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having been caught further back than ideal in a falsely-run race.

She impressed on the clock with a fast closing sectional and it was definitely a performance which suggests she remains in top form having won over this course and distance the time before.

Seemingly better than ever since being fitted with the visor, Rikona still looks ahead of her mark and should mount a bold bid to regain the winning thread.

No. 3 (7) Rikona EXC 1.99 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST

Sudden Ambush - 14:10 Lingfield

Sudden Ambush caught the eye when last seen finishing third at this course in September, finishing strongly after a wide trip to pass the post just half a length behind the winner.

The runner-up gave that form a boost when winning his next start at Haydock and Sudden Ambush sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so just a repeat of that effort might be good enough for him to get off the mark.

With the return to a mile expected to eke out a bit more improvement, Sudden Ambush is very hard to oppose on his first start for nearly four months.

No. 6 (5) Sudden Ambush EXC 2.04 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Theonlywayiswessex - 15:10 Lingfield

Theonlywayiswessex is having his first run on the Flat for 10 months, but he should be fit following a couple of spins over hurdles towards the end of 2022 and the balance of his form on the level suggests he could be well treated from a BHA mark of 62.

Still relatively lightly raced after just five starts (plus three over hurdles), he produced his best effort in this sphere when beaten less than three lengths at this course last January and it's worth pointing out that he is now 5 lb lower in the weights than he was then.