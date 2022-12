NAP

Pepe Le Moko - 13:55 Lingfield

A 19-runner Cheltenham handicap asked a big question of Pepe Le Moko on just his third start, but he shaped with promise to finish sixth in that competitive affair. Pepe Le Moko was unable to land a blow in that good-quality contest, but he kept on well after getting outpaced, offering hope he'll be sharper for the experience and can raise his game. He's been eased 1 lb in the weights, which looks generous, and the Jane Williams yard has been among the winners of late, so he has plenty in his favour.

No. 4 Pepe Le Moko (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 105

NEXT BEST

Ramore Will - 15:25 Lingfield

Ramore Will was disappointing last season but he had been given a chance by the handicapper and took advantage of his reduced mark in a two-and-three-quarter mile handicap chase on his reappearance here last month. Ramore Will travelled well and was seven lengths clear at the last only to idle on the run-in, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter might suggest. He's gone up 4 lb for that win, which was achieved in a weak race, but he highlighted his wellbeing there and remains well treated on his older form. He has shown his effectiveness over three miles before so the step up in trip is not an issue.