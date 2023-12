A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 14:05 - Back Light Speed

No. 1 (6) Light Speed (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 80

Light Speed was in need of the experience on his debut at Southwell in October, but he hasn't looked back since, showing the benefit of that initial experience when opening his account on his next start at Newcastle.

He progressed further to defy a penalty over an extended mile at Wolverhampton last time, having a bit in hand at the line on that occasion, well suited by a longer trip, and he remains with plenty of potential now handicapping and moving up even further in distance.

Back Light Speed @ 1/12.00 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Next Best - 13:00 - Back Belcamo

No. 6 (1) Belcamo SBK 11/10 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Belcamo will have gone into many a notebook after thundering home on his debut over a mile at Kempton last month, displaying clear signs of inexperience in the early stages but finishing to very good effect once the penny began to drop.

He had a hopeless task from his position in the straight but was only beaten three quarters of a length and this sure-fire improver should know a lot more this time.