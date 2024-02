A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 14:02 - Back Laheg

No. 2 (2) Laheg (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

Laheg was progressive on the all-weather in 2022, but he was largely disappointing last year, and as a result was given a chance by the handicapper on his return over course and distance three weeks ago.

He ran a very encouraging race on his first start for eight months, too, not best away from the stalls and racing in rear as a result, but staying on very well all the way to the line to be beaten just half a length.

That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and, having been left on the same mark, he will remain of interest.

Lingfield Next Best - 15:12 - Back Willem Twee

No. 2 (6) Willem Twee SBK 3/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

A good renewal of the Kachy Stakes, featuring the first and second from last year, Annaf and Diligent Harry, but it is the very progressive Willem Twee who is fancied to prove too strong for them both.

He has had somewhat of a truncated season, but he is quickly making up for lost time, winning a handicap with plenty in hand at Kempton in November and following up in a listed contest over course and distance later that month.

Willem Twee has been freshened up since and remains with plenty of potential, very much the type that will develop into a pattern performer later in the year.