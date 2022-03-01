Lingfield Racing Tips: Kingofhell can improve further

NAP: Kingofhell has more to offer

Kingofhell - 13:35 Lingfield

Kingofhell had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, appearing to still be learning on the job on his first three starts, and he showed his best form to date on handicap debut at Newcastle on October.

He should arguably have finished closer, too, as he was tight for room when trying to make his challenge inside the final furlong. It is little surprise he had been gelded since, and he remains a horse to be positive about on his return from five months off. This mark shouldn't prove beyond him.

No. 4 (1) Kingofhell (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: Yorktown has a chance to follow up

Yorktown - 16:25 Lingfield

Yorktown belatedly opened his account over a mile and a half at Kempton last time and, for all that was a weak event, he deserves extra credit for winning in the manner he did.

It was run at a muddling gallop and Yorktown was held up in rear, and he did well to come from the position he did, making a big move into contention over a furlong out to win readily at the line. This will be the longest trip he has faced, but should have no problem staying it, and he looks fairly treated now back in a handicap.

No. 5 (5) Yorktown (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Ali Stronge

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 52

EACH WAY: Chance On The Nose for new yard

On The Nose - 15:20 Lingfield

On The Nose remains a maiden and didn't show much for Adam West last year, but has since made a positive yard switch, and it would be no surprise were she to spark into life.

Gary Moore has his team in terrific order at present and, on the pick of her form, a career-low mark of 45 may be exploitable. Furthermore, she has a promising claimer taking a further 7lb off and, in an open race, she could be worth chancing at small stakes, especially if strong in the market.