A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 15:55 - Back Intoxicata

Intoxicata has shown improved form since being fitted with a visor, building on the promise of her run at Chelmsford three starts back when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton 12 days ago.

She appeared well suited by the drop back to seven furlongs and that effort can be marked up further given she had to come wide entering the straight and stayed on well to overcome a pace bias.

That was a ready success so a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights looks very lenient indeed, and she is fully expected to follow up.

Back Intoxicata on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Lingfield Next Best - 13:00 - Back Indelible

No. 6 (5) Indelible (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Indelible is bred in the purple - out of multiple Group 1 winner Midday - and she shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Salisbury last month, beaten only by one with previous experience who showed much improved form in heavy ground.

She looked in need of the experience and wasn't helped by being hampered at the start, but she made smooth headway to get into contention and pulled clear of the rest of her rivals. Indelible looks a sure-fire improver and should also appreciate this sounder surface, while she will also relish this step up to a mile.