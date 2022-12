NAP

Huberts Dream - 12:20 Lingfield

Huberts Dream landed a sustained gamble on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course last week and will be incredibly hard to beat turned out under a penalty for all this race has more depth. He broke well and was soon up with the pace, kept out of trouble on the outside and never looking like being caught once hitting the front in the straight under a hands-and-heels ride. The drop back to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue, he is drawn better today and appeals as the type who can rack up a sequence.

No. 1 (3) Huberts Dream (Ire) SBK 8/15 EXC 1.58 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST

Granary Queen - 11:50 Lingfield

Granary Queen has held her form well since winning a handicap over a mile at this course in September, finishing placed on her last three starts on the all-weather and bumping into some well-handicapped types the last twice. She also went like the best horse at the weights when narrowly denied at Chelmsford last week, given too much to do in the straight but only just failing to reel in the well-backed winner. Granary Queen races from the same mark now turned out quickly and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 5 (8) Granary Queen (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

EACH WAY

Profitable Dawn - 12:50 Lingfield

Profitable Dawn has shown improved form since being fitted with a tongue tie and entering handicaps, shaping well in a race which has worked out well at Yarmouth in September and leaving the impression she is ahead of her mark when third over this trip at the same course when last seen in October. She got all of her rivals on the stretch that day before running out of puff late on and she may prove hard to catch if employing similar tactics round here.