A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 12:00 - Back Green Sigma

No. 12 (6) Green Sigma SBK 7/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

Green Sigma showed improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces on her second start in handicaps when runner-up over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time.

She settled better than previously with the headgear on, and is worth marking up for that effort, doing well under the circumstances as more patient riding tactics left her poorly placed.

Green Sigma still had plenty to do turning for home, but finished her race to good effect, beaten only by a Sir Michael Stoute handicap debutante. She is 3 lb higher now but is capable of winning a race of this nature.

Lingfield Next Best - 13:35 - Back Oh So Grand

No. 6 (6) Oh So Grand SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 85

Oh So Grand can boast a progressive profile, winning three of her six starts, and she proved better than ever for the latest of those wins at Newcastle in October.

She appeared to relish the return to a synthetic surface, always travelling well and producing a nice turn of foot to quickly settle matters in the final furlong.

Oh So Grand is now 6 lb higher, but she remains relatively unexposed at this trip and on all-weather, so there is reason to think she have even more to offer.