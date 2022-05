NAP

Isola Rossa - 15:25 Lingfield

Isola Rossa was only fourth in a seven-furlong handicap here last month but she can have her effort marked up as she was short of room on the home turn when making headway. She wouldn't have beaten the thriving winner but probably would have finished second with a clear run. Either way, the effort highlighted that she is still well handicapped from just 2 lb higher than the mark she defied over this course and distance in November. This is also a slightly lesser contest and represents a good opportunity for Isola Rossa.

No. 1 (5) Isola Rossa SBK 6/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST

Impeach - 16:00 Lingfield

Impeach saves his best for this venue and has already registered three course-and-distance victories this year. His latest success came here a couple of weeks ago, when he called the shots throughout and was well on top at the finish, scoring by a length and a half. This speed-favouring track clearly plays to the strengths of the front-running Impeach and he can defy a 5 lb rise in the weights.