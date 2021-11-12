- Trainer: Ismail Mohammed
- Jockey: Jim Crowley
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Lingfield Racing Tips: Good Effort to show his class
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Saturday...
NAP
Good Effort is a speedy sort and that pace has helped him compile an excellent track record around this sharp course. Good Effort has won all three starts at Lingfield, with his two over course and distance including this prize last year. He failed to beat a rival home at Belmont last month but that effort can be easily overlooked as he was squeezed by the rail and unable to take up his customary front-running role. He can prove too sharp for these rivals.
NEXT BEST
Pyledriver, the winner of the Group 1 Coronation Cup when last seen in action, can defy a penalty and make his class tell in this listed contest. That Coronation Cup form has worked out poorly but Pyledriver has other efforts that highlight he is a very smart colt, most notably his ready success in the 2020 Great Voltigeur Stakes. The pick of his form is over a mile and a half, but Pyledriver isn't short of pace, so the drop back to a mile and a quarter is unlikely to pose a problem. There are no concerns about the surface, either, as he ran a cracker when runner-up in the Classic Trial at Kempton last year on his Polytrack debut.
EACH-WAY
Delicate Kiss - 12:45 Lingfield
Delicate Kiss has a fine record around here - she is a four-time course-and-distance winner - and she shaped with promise here over a mile and a quarter last month. Delicate Kiss held every chance a couple of furlongs out, but she finds a mile and a quarter stretching her stamina and she weakened inside the final furlong. She will be well suited by dropping back in trip here and the blinkers are back on, so she looks set to launch a bold bid to cash in on a falling mark.
Recommended bets
Lingfield 13th Nov (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 13 November, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Valentinka
|Voltaic
|Desert Land
|True Belief
|Catch My Breath
|Delicate Kiss
|Prince Rock
|Violets Lads
|Villeurbanne
|Pablo Prince
|Kenstone
Lingfield 13th Nov (6f Listed)Show Hide
Saturday 13 November, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Good Effort
|Harrys Bar
|Misty Grey
|Bahrain Pride
|Exalted Angel
|Judicial
|The Last Lion
|Fivethousandtoone
|Soldiers Minute
|Manjeer
|Jouska
|Bimble
Lingfield 13th Nov (1m2f Listed)Show Hide
Saturday 13 November, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pyledriver
|Felix
|Fox Tal
|Harrovian
|Via Serendipity
|Cu Chulainn
|Dubai Warrior
|Kestenna
|Dalanijujo
|Quemonda