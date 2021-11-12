To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Good Effort to show his class

Lingfield racecourse
Lingfield provides the all-weather action in the afternoon

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Saturday...

NAP

Good Effort - 15:05 Lingfield

Good Effort is a speedy sort and that pace has helped him compile an excellent track record around this sharp course. Good Effort has won all three starts at Lingfield, with his two over course and distance including this prize last year. He failed to beat a rival home at Belmont last month but that effort can be easily overlooked as he was squeezed by the rail and unable to take up his customary front-running role. He can prove too sharp for these rivals.

NEXT BEST

Pyledriver - 15:40 Lingfield

Pyledriver, the winner of the Group 1 Coronation Cup when last seen in action, can defy a penalty and make his class tell in this listed contest. That Coronation Cup form has worked out poorly but Pyledriver has other efforts that highlight he is a very smart colt, most notably his ready success in the 2020 Great Voltigeur Stakes. The pick of his form is over a mile and a half, but Pyledriver isn't short of pace, so the drop back to a mile and a quarter is unlikely to pose a problem. There are no concerns about the surface, either, as he ran a cracker when runner-up in the Classic Trial at Kempton last year on his Polytrack debut.

EACH-WAY

Delicate Kiss - 12:45 Lingfield

Delicate Kiss has a fine record around here - she is a four-time course-and-distance winner - and she shaped with promise here over a mile and a quarter last month. Delicate Kiss held every chance a couple of furlongs out, but she finds a mile and a quarter stretching her stamina and she weakened inside the final furlong. She will be well suited by dropping back in trip here and the blinkers are back on, so she looks set to launch a bold bid to cash in on a falling mark.


Recommended bets

NAP - Back Good Effort @ 3.55/2 in the 15:05 at Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back Pyledriver @ 3.39/4 in the 15:40 at Lingfield
EACH-WAY - Back Delicate Kiss @ 10.09/1 in the 12:45 at Lingfield

Bet slip

Close

