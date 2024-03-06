- Trainer: Tony Carroll
- Jockey: Jack Doughty
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 64
Lingfield Racing Tips: Exciting Queen of Zafeen can win again
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Lingfield on Thursday.
"Queen of Zafeen looks an exciting prospect who is expected to make a big impact quickly up in grade..."
A Lingfield Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Lingfield Nap - 15:20 - Back Queen of Zafeen
A good renewal of this listed event for three-year-olds and it is the Richard Hughes-trained Queen of Zafeen who makes plenty of appeal.
She showed a good attitude when making a winning debut at Southwell, where she beat a next-time-out winner, and she improved plenty when defying a penalty over this course and distance last time.
That was a particularly impressive display, producing a potent turn of foot to settle matters in the straight and looking a fast-improving filly for all she flashed her tail a couple of times when touched with the stick.
Queen of Zafeen looks an exciting prospect who is expected to make a big impact quickly up in grade.
Lingfield Next Best - 13:40 - Back Tortured Soul
Tortured Soul has been transformed by Tony Carroll in recent months, winning four of his five starts since joining the yard, and he produced another career-best effort over a mile and a half at Kempton last week.
He again travelled like a horse who is some way ahead of his mark and quickly put the race to bed when produced to lead around a furlong out. He runs under a 5 lb penalty now and is a confident selection to record yet another win.
