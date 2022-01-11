- Trainer: Richard Spencer
- Jockey: Hayley Turner
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 77
Lingfield Racing Tips: Don't sleep on Insomnia
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Wednesday.
"There should be more to come now and he is a leading player..."
NAP: Insomnia can improve further
Insomnia was seemingly held in high regard by connections prior to his winning debut over seven furlongs at this course in March last year, as he held an entry in the 2000 Guineas and was well found in the market. He got the job done in smooth fashion, but found the Greenham coming too soon in his development on his next start.
He was off eight months and had undergone a gelding operation prior to his return at Southwell last month, and he left the impression that he would come on for the run, while also advertising he is on a good mark. There should be more to come now and he is a leading player.
NEXT BEST: Hombre ready to strike
El Hombre hasn't won for a while, his last win coming in March 2020 for Keith Dalgleish, but he is now 16 lb lower in the weights, and left the impression his turn may be near when a good second at Wolverhampton last week.
He shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, too, conceding first run to the winner and running on all too late in the day over the minimum trip. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour now and his claims look solid in this slightly easier grade of handicap.
EACH-WAY: Chance Flash on handicap debut
Flash Mob is yet to better modest form in three starts so far, but on the figure he ran to on Timeform ratings on his middle run, and opening mark of 63 may not be too excessive.
Admittedly, he only beat one rival home on that occasion, but it was by far his best run on the figures and, while he went backwards on his final start, it is worth noting he started at 200/1 on that occasion. He also raced closer to an overly strong pace that necessary on that occasion, while connections may have had handicaps in mind for him at that point. He has a useful pedigree and it may be too soon to give up on him.
Recommended bets
Lingfield 12th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 12 January, 12.35pm
Lingfield 12th Jan (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 12 January, 1.05pm
Lingfield 12th Jan (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 12 January, 3.05pm
