NAP

Defence Treaty - 16:00 Lingfield

Defence Treaty returned to form on just his second start for Nigel Twiston-Davies (formerly trained by Richard Fahey) with a dominant victory at Southwell last week, hitting the front a furlong out and quickly forging clear from there to win by three and a quarter lengths with plenty in hand.

That was the longest trip he's ever tackled and his strength at the finish suggests that going up again to a mile and a half will be very much in his favour.

Once successful from a BHA mark of 79, Defence Treaty remains very well treated on that form, even under a 4 lb penalty for his win last time, and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to follow up if it doesn't come too soon after just eight days off.

No. 1 (1) Defence Treaty (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.77 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Galileo Glass - 16:30 Lingfield

Galileo Glass arrives here on a losing run stretching back to September 2021, but he ran well down in grade when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last week, looking more straightforward than has sometimes been the case.

Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he was making headway when forced to wait for a gap entering the final furlong and that might have cost him as he finished strongly once in the clear to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner.

Galileo Glass can line up from the same mark today and it could be a good chance for him to finally get his head back in front if building on the promise of last time now stepping back up to a mile.

No. 3 (6) Galileo Glass (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Sense of Worth - 14:30 Lingfield

Sense of Worth wasn't far off his very best when beaten just a neck at Kempton last week, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.28 in-running) before being collared close home.

It's still early days with Lee Carter (formerly trained by Tony Carroll) and the way he's performed in his two starts for the yard to date suggests it's surely just a matter of time before he takes advantage of his falling mark compared to where he was at his peak.