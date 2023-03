NAP

Carzola - 16:40 Lingfield

Carzola was fitted with first-time blinkers and showed improved form when runner-up on her handicap debut over 1m5f here last month, looking a bit unlucky not to win given how much went wrong. Carzola was hampered after a furlong which resulted in her being disadvantaged by being off the pace in a race run at just a steady gallop, and she was then shuffled back to last a circuit out. Carzola was also a bit short of room when trying to make headway over two furlongs out, but she finished well inside the final furlong to get to within half a length of the winner, leaving the impression that she's started off in handicaps on a good mark. She'll be unlucky to meet so much trouble in this four-runner affair and, with the step up in trip unlikely to pose a problem, this unexposed filly can get off the mark.

No. 3 (1) Carzola (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST

Foinix - 13:15 Lingfield

Foinix raised his game when stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time at Chelmsford on his penultimate start, registering a decisive three-and-three-quarter-length success. He was well suited by how that race developed as he was able to cut out his own fractions, but it was still impressive how he put his stamp on the race and he should be credited with an improved effort. He was no match for a really progressive rival at Southwell last time but ran well in a clear second and this looks like a good opportunity to return to winning ways.

No. 4 (5) Foinix SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Alec Voikhansky

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Tyger Bay - 15:00 Lingfield

Tyger Bay has a good record around here and registered three course-and-distance wins last year. He is still searching for a first win in 2023 but has shaped as if in form on his four starts this year, hitting the frame on each occasion. He has been eased 1 lb since his creditable fourth at Kempton last time, when he quickened best of those from the main pack initially, and ought to launch another bold bid around a track where he goes so well.