Lingfield NAP - 14:45 - Back Sea That Storm

There's not much strength to this novice with Michael Bell's Lavender Hill Mob and Andrew Balding's See That Storm looking the most obvious pair.

Preference is for the latter who was well backed when making a successful debut in a maiden over this same course and distance last month. He was made to work harder than his odds of 11/10 suggested but was always holding on to beat Brodie's Boy a head once leading in the last half-furlong having got a gap early in the straight and then run green over a furlong out.

See That Storm should improve for the experience and can make it two out of two.

Lingfield Next Best - 14:15 - Back Dalrymple

Dalrymple looks interesting stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter for the first time in this fillies' handicap.

Despite being by Cracksman and a half-sister to Dal Harraild who was very smart and won at up to two miles, Dalrymple herself has yet to race beyond a mile. She showed some ability in three starts over seven furlongs for Ed Dunlop in the spring but belied odds of 80/1 when running much her best race on her handicap debut for her new trainer Jamie Osborne at Kempton last month.

In rear after a slow start, she only hit full stride late on over the mile to finish fifth to Elladonna and can do better again upped further still in trip.

Lingfield Each Way - 13:15 - Back Laser Sharp

A switch to handicaps could be just what Laser Sharp needs to reward each-way support in this three-year-old contest.

The Andrew Balding-trained gelding showed modest form in three quick runs in maidens on the all-weather late last year, shaping in the last couple of those at Wolverhampton over seven furlongs as if he'll be suited by a return to further, having made his debut at Kempton over a mile.

As well as being back over that trip here, he's had a breathing operation since his last run a month ago when fifth behind some progressive types and has the potential for improvement himself in this company.