Lingfield Racing Tips: Agent holds the aces
Timeform's Tony McFadden picks out a Nap and Next Best selection at Lingfield on Wednesday.
NAP: Agent can snap losing run
Agent of Fortune - 11:40 Lingfield
Agent of Fortune is on a long losing run and failed to score during her time with John Butler, but she ran well to finish runner-up at Kempton last month and looks to hold strong claims on her first start for Jane Chapple-Hyam. Agent of Fortune has a good record here and she has registered three victories over course and distance, highlighting her effectiveness under these conditions. She hasn't won since February 2020 but has slid a long way in the weights and her latest effort suggests she is ready to cash in on a lenient mark.
NEXT BEST: Bold bid expected from Durdle Door
Durdle Door was given a breathing operation and plenty of time after failing to run up to her best at Lingfield in June, but she produced a much more encouraging display on her return at Kempton in October when beaten less than a length in fifth. Durdle Door then produced another creditable effort when fourth at Chelmsford last month, and the form of that race has worked out well, with the first two both winning since and the third finishing runner-up next time. Durdle Door wasn't seen to maximum advantage there having raced keenly and could still have a bit more to offer.
