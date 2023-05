NAP

Up And Under - 15:25 Leopardstown

Up And Under looked unlucky not to win when filling the runner-up spot in the Ballysax Stakes over this course and distance last time, doing well to be beaten just half a length having been bumped over a furlong out.

He also showed signs of inexperience (hung left late on) on just his second start - and his first after six months off - so there should be plenty more to come from him with the run under his belt.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Up And Under is every inch a smart colt in the making and he is fancied to put himself in contention for a tilt at the Derby by getting off the mark in what is typically one of the most informative trials.

No. 8 (7) Up And Under (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

New Energy - 14:50 Leopardstown

New Energy developed into a smart colt for the Sheila Lavery yard last season, producing his best effort when beaten just a length behind the multiple Group 1 winner Kinross in the Park Stakes at Doncaster.

That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he ran several other good races in pattern company in 2022 to prove it was no fluke.

Admittedly, his only success to date was achieved in a Curragh maiden as a two-year-old, but this looks an excellent opportunity for him to double his tally before stepping back up in grade.

No. 3 (4) New Energy (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Wild Dollar - 16:35 Leopardstown

Wild Dollar shaped well when last seen finishing third in another big-field handicap over this course and distance a few weeks ago, proving himself at least as good as ever after a few runs over hurdles during the winter.

Beaten just three quarters of a length back on the Flat last time, he was arguably unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal, staying on strongly in the final furlong but never quite managing to get on terms.

It was certainly an eye-catching effort and Wild Dollar is well worth a chance to confirm the promise of that run from just 1 lb higher in the weights.