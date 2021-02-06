- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday...
"...a strong stayer who remains open to further improvement, so he could be worth chancing now stepped into handicap company."
Timeform on Frontal Assault
Frontal Assault - 14:40 Leopardstown
An ultra-competitive affair, but it could be worth siding with the improving Frontal Assault, who makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut. After showing improved form to finish second at Thurles in November, Frontal Assault progressed again to open his account at the same venue last time, the application of first-time cheekpieces having a positive effect as he won with plenty in hand, more in fact, than the bare margins would imply. He is a strong stayer who remains open to further improvement, so he could be worth chancing now stepped into handicap company.
Minella Indo - 15:40 Leopardstown
Minella Indo produced one of the best performances by a novice chaser last season when second to Champ in the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and he has confirmed himself one of the most exciting chasers in training with two facile successes in graded company this season. He was sent off favourite for the Savills Chase at this venue last time but didn't get the chase to show what he can do, lobbing along behind the leaders when getting the eighth all wrong and coming to grief. That was a rare blip for him in terms of jumping, his technique usually very good, and he looks worth another chance to land his first Grade 1 over fences.
Brandy Love - 16:40 Leopardstown
Brandy Love joined Willie Mullins' yard after a comfortable success on her sole outing in points for Colin Bowe, and she made a big impression when making a seamless transition to bumpers at Fairyhouse in December, tanking round before drawing clear impressively approaching the final furlong. She looks sure to go on to better things and, in a race in which Willie Mullins boasts a very strong hand, training five of the 11 runners, Brandy Love looks the pick of the bunch and appeals as the one they all have to beat.
Smart Stat
APPRECIATE IT - 14:10 Leopardstown
7 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
20% - P. Townend's strike rate at LEOPARDSTOWN
28% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
Frontal Assault - 14:40 Leopardstown
Minella Indo - 15:40 Leopardstown
Brandy Love - 16:40 Leopardstown
