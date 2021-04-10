Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday.

O'Reilly - 13:40 Leopardstown

O'Reilly is bred to be useful and made a highly encouraging start when finishing runner-up to a leading fancy for the Ballysax Stakes later on the card. He beat the remainder quite comfortably despite not being drawn well while looking in need of the experience. A nice type physically, he should improve further this season - perhaps markedly so - and he sets a good standard.

Empress Josephine - 14:40 Leopardstown

Empress Josephine only made her debut two weeks ago, but she created a striking impression, overcoming both greenness and trouble in-running to run out a convincing winner. Her pedigree suggests she could go right to the top - she is a sister to three winners, notably the high-class Minding - and there should be plenty of improvement in her now. This is a big step up in class in a short space of time, but she represents top connections who have made a fast start to the season, and looks the one to beat.


Leadership Race - 15:15 Leopardstown

Leadership Race hasn't won since winning back-to-back nurseries in 2019, but he bounced right back to his best when finishing runner-up over a mile at Dundalk last time, and looks interesting back on turf. He was beaten only by a more progressive sort last time, but ran a solid race in defeat, and he looks leniently treated having been left on the same mark. He should get a good pace to aim at and make a bold bid.

Smart Stat

Empress Josephine - 14:40 Leopardstown

22% - Aidan O'Brien's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Back O’Reilly @ 2.56/4 in the 13:40 at Leopardstown
Back Empress Josephine @ 6.05/1 in the 14:40 at Leopardstown
Back Leadership Race @ 8.07/1 in the 15:15 at Leopardstown

