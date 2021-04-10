Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

O'Reilly - 13:40 Leopardstown

O'Reilly is bred to be useful and made a highly encouraging start when finishing runner-up to a leading fancy for the Ballysax Stakes later on the card. He beat the remainder quite comfortably despite not being drawn well while looking in need of the experience. A nice type physically, he should improve further this season - perhaps markedly so - and he sets a good standard.

Empress Josephine - 14:40 Leopardstown

Empress Josephine only made her debut two weeks ago, but she created a striking impression, overcoming both greenness and trouble in-running to run out a convincing winner. Her pedigree suggests she could go right to the top - she is a sister to three winners, notably the high-class Minding - and there should be plenty of improvement in her now. This is a big step up in class in a short space of time, but she represents top connections who have made a fast start to the season, and looks the one to beat.



Leadership Race - 15:15 Leopardstown

Leadership Race hasn't won since winning back-to-back nurseries in 2019, but he bounced right back to his best when finishing runner-up over a mile at Dundalk last time, and looks interesting back on turf. He was beaten only by a more progressive sort last time, but ran a solid race in defeat, and he looks leniently treated having been left on the same mark. He should get a good pace to aim at and make a bold bid.