Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Gaillard du Mesnil - 13:05 Leopardstown

Gaillard du Mesnil made a promising enough start to life over hurdles on his debut for Willie Mullins at Punchestown in November, finishing runner-up to a fellow promising hurdle recruit. He then left that form well behind when opening his account at this venue the following month, looking a novice of serious potential as he cruised clear, winning by nine and a half lengths. He is an exciting prospect who looks sure to make his mark at the highest level this season.

No. 9 Gaillard Du Mesnil (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The Moyglass Flyer - 15:50 Leopardstown

The Moyglass Flyer confirmed the promise of his handicap debut to make it two wins from three career starts over this course and distance in December 2019, showing a good attitude to go with his undoubted ability, and, following a 12-month absence, he shaped well in the same race this December, early exuberance combined with a lack of peak fitness seeming to take its toll late on. He is still unexposed, remains open to further improvement and, with a race under his belt, has to be high on the shortlist for this race.

No. 22 The Moyglass Flyer (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 129

Kilcruit - 16:25 Leopardstown

Kilcruit shaped encouragingly on his sole start for Anthony Mullins when second at Clonmel back in March, finding a Willie Mullins charge just too good on the day. He has since made the switch to Willie Mullins' yard and impressively opened his account for his new trainer at the first attempt at Navan in December, looming up besides the smooth travelling runner-up before quickly putting the race to bed. He remains capable of better still and looks the type who could easily make the step up to graded company.