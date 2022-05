NAP: Stone Age the one to beat

Stone Age - 16:35 Leopardstown

Aidan O'Brien continued his domination of Derby trials with another success at Lingfield on Saturday and Stone Age has an excellent chance here. He was placed in Group 1 company as a juvenile and didn't need to improve to open his account in a maiden at Navan in March, impressing how he put the race to bed and stretched well clear of his rivals. His sights are raised further now and he remains with plenty of potential.

No. 7 (6) Stone Age (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: History can take another step forward

History - 16:05 Leopardstown

History is bred in the purple and improved with each run last season, bumping into a couple of useful sorts on her first two starts before opening her account in good style over a mile at Gowran in September. She travelled notably well on that occasion and displayed a nice turn of foot to easily settle matters. Connections will surely hold top-level asperations with her this season and this looks a good starting point.

No. 3 (11) History (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Moracana progressing nicely

Moracana - 17:35 Leopardstown

Moracana opened her account at the third attempt over course and distance on her final start last year and stepped up considerably when beating the reopposing Entropy back here on handicap debut last month. The runner-up also shaped well but Moracana proved much too strong in the closing stages, doing all of her best work at the finish after not getting the clearest run. There should be more to come from her and she is expected to confirm that form now despite revised terms.