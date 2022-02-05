Leopardstown Racing Tips: It's Party time

NAP

Party Central - 12:45 Leopardstown

Party Central created a good impression in bumpers last season, winning two of her four starts in that sphere, including a listed race. She has also struck at that level over hurdles, winning at Punchestown when last seen in December. She only won by a head on that occasion but she deserves extra credit having hit the front further out than ideal. The way she travelled at Punchestown suggests she is capable of a better effort under the right circumstances, and an opening handicap mark of 121 looks lenient for this unexposed mare.

No. 11 Party Central (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 121

NEXT BEST

Fakir d'Alene - 14:25 Leopardstown

Fakir d'Alene bolted up in an uncompetitive beginners' chase at Down Royal in December, improving for the application of first-time blinkers, and he followed up in handicap company at Thurles a couple of weeks ago. Fakir d'Alene had to work much harder to prevail at Thurles, but he showed a pleasing attitude, battling well after the last to get the verdict by a neck. His accurate jumping was also a positive, particularly with a view to tackling this competitive event, and he ought to launch another bold bid from just a 5 lb higher mark.

No. 12 Fakir D'alene (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 137

EACH-WAY

Sea Ducor - 16:10 Leopardstown

Sea Ducor made little impression on his reappearance over course and distance last month but he was entitled to need that outing and could be a different proposition with the run under his belt. Sea Ducor ran twice last season and looks potentially well handicapped on both of those performances. He claimed a notable scalp in a novice hurdle at Gowran Park, beating Galopin des Champs with a couple of useful types also in the frame, and was then a good second on his handicap debut here, bumping into Master McShee, who went on to win a Grade 1 over fences. Sea Ducor is worth a chance to show he's on a handy mark.