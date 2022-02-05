- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: Davy Russell
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: 121
Leopardstown Racing Tips: It's Party time
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Leopardstown on Sunday.
"...an opening handicap mark of 121 looks lenient for this unexposed mare."
Party Central
NAP
Party Central - 12:45 Leopardstown
Party Central created a good impression in bumpers last season, winning two of her four starts in that sphere, including a listed race. She has also struck at that level over hurdles, winning at Punchestown when last seen in December. She only won by a head on that occasion but she deserves extra credit having hit the front further out than ideal. The way she travelled at Punchestown suggests she is capable of a better effort under the right circumstances, and an opening handicap mark of 121 looks lenient for this unexposed mare.
NEXT BEST
Fakir d'Alene - 14:25 Leopardstown
Fakir d'Alene bolted up in an uncompetitive beginners' chase at Down Royal in December, improving for the application of first-time blinkers, and he followed up in handicap company at Thurles a couple of weeks ago. Fakir d'Alene had to work much harder to prevail at Thurles, but he showed a pleasing attitude, battling well after the last to get the verdict by a neck. His accurate jumping was also a positive, particularly with a view to tackling this competitive event, and he ought to launch another bold bid from just a 5 lb higher mark.
EACH-WAY
Sea Ducor - 16:10 Leopardstown
Sea Ducor made little impression on his reappearance over course and distance last month but he was entitled to need that outing and could be a different proposition with the run under his belt. Sea Ducor ran twice last season and looks potentially well handicapped on both of those performances. He claimed a notable scalp in a novice hurdle at Gowran Park, beating Galopin des Champs with a couple of useful types also in the frame, and was then a good second on his handicap debut here, bumping into Master McShee, who went on to win a Grade 1 over fences. Sea Ducor is worth a chance to show he's on a handy mark.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Leopardstown 6th Feb (2m2f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 6 February, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Party Central
|Glan
|Brides Hill
|Sit Down Lucy
|Lunar Display
|Must Be Obeyed
|Banntown Girl
|De Lady In Red
|Minx Tiara
|Annie G
|Say Goodbye
|Botani
|Whatucallher
|Thats Lifebuoy
|Strange Notions
Leopardstown 6th Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 6 February, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Birchdale
|Blackbow
|Max Flamingo
|Fakir Dalene
|The Shunter
|Gallant John Joe
|Rebel Gold
|Ten Ten
|Mortal
|Minella Times
|Samcro
|Fan De Blues
|Spyglass Hill
|Annamix
|Winter Escape
|Foxy Jacks
|Definite Plan
Leopardstown 6th Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 6 February, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carrarea
|Cask Mate
|Sea Ducor
|Eskylane
|Magic Tricks
|Get My Drift
|Ballyadam
|Wouldnt You Agree
|Visionarian
|Autumn Evening
|Suprise Package
|Coltor
|Broomfields Jeremy
|Champagne Gold
|Gua Du Large
|Clarens
|Call Me Lyreen
|In From The Cold
|Fastorslow
|Drop The Anchor
|Arcadian Sunrise
|Eclair De Beaufeu
|Charlie Stout
|Mighty Tom
|Lucky Max
|Hes A Hardy Bloke
|Snugsborough Hall
|Zoffanien
|Charli Parcs
|Future Proof
|Never Do Nothing