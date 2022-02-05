To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Leopardstown Racing Tips: It's Party time

Horse racing at Leopardstown
The Dublin Racing Festival concludes on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Leopardstown on Sunday.

"...an opening handicap mark of 121 looks lenient for this unexposed mare."

Party Central

NAP

Party Central - 12:45 Leopardstown

Party Central created a good impression in bumpers last season, winning two of her four starts in that sphere, including a listed race. She has also struck at that level over hurdles, winning at Punchestown when last seen in December. She only won by a head on that occasion but she deserves extra credit having hit the front further out than ideal. The way she travelled at Punchestown suggests she is capable of a better effort under the right circumstances, and an opening handicap mark of 121 looks lenient for this unexposed mare.

NEXT BEST

Fakir d'Alene - 14:25 Leopardstown

Fakir d'Alene bolted up in an uncompetitive beginners' chase at Down Royal in December, improving for the application of first-time blinkers, and he followed up in handicap company at Thurles a couple of weeks ago. Fakir d'Alene had to work much harder to prevail at Thurles, but he showed a pleasing attitude, battling well after the last to get the verdict by a neck. His accurate jumping was also a positive, particularly with a view to tackling this competitive event, and he ought to launch another bold bid from just a 5 lb higher mark.

EACH-WAY

Sea Ducor - 16:10 Leopardstown

Sea Ducor made little impression on his reappearance over course and distance last month but he was entitled to need that outing and could be a different proposition with the run under his belt. Sea Ducor ran twice last season and looks potentially well handicapped on both of those performances. He claimed a notable scalp in a novice hurdle at Gowran Park, beating Galopin des Champs with a couple of useful types also in the frame, and was then a good second on his handicap debut here, bumping into Master McShee, who went on to win a Grade 1 over fences. Sea Ducor is worth a chance to show he's on a handy mark.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Party Central @ 3.39/4 in the 12:45 at Leopardstown
NEXT BEST - Back Fakir d'Alene @ 11.010/1 in the 14:25 at Leopardstown
EACH-WAY - Back Sea Ducor @ 16.015/1 in the 16:10 at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 6th Feb (2m2f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 February, 12.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Party Central
Glan
Brides Hill
Sit Down Lucy
Lunar Display
Must Be Obeyed
Banntown Girl
De Lady In Red
Minx Tiara
Annie G
Say Goodbye
Botani
Whatucallher
Thats Lifebuoy
Strange Notions
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 6th Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 February, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Birchdale
Blackbow
Max Flamingo
Fakir Dalene
The Shunter
Gallant John Joe
Rebel Gold
Ten Ten
Mortal
Minella Times
Samcro
Fan De Blues
Spyglass Hill
Annamix
Winter Escape
Foxy Jacks
Definite Plan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 6th Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 February, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carrarea
Cask Mate
Sea Ducor
Eskylane
Magic Tricks
Get My Drift
Ballyadam
Wouldnt You Agree
Visionarian
Autumn Evening
Suprise Package
Coltor
Broomfields Jeremy
Champagne Gold
Gua Du Large
Clarens
Call Me Lyreen
In From The Cold
Fastorslow
Drop The Anchor
Arcadian Sunrise
Eclair De Beaufeu
Charlie Stout
Mighty Tom
Lucky Max
Hes A Hardy Bloke
Snugsborough Hall
Zoffanien
Charli Parcs
Future Proof
Never Do Nothing
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips