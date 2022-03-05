- Trainer: J. P. Dempsey, Ireland
Leopardstown Racing Tips: Fighting Fit can land knockout blow
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Sunday.
"Fighting Fit was well backed and duly showed improved form to get off the mark over fences in a handicap at Naas in January."
NAP: Fighting Fit has lots in his favour
Fighting Fit - 16:15 Leopardstown
Fighting Fit was well backed and duly showed improved form to get off the mark over fences in a handicap at Naas in January, storming clear between the final two flights to win by three lengths (had plenty in hand). That form identifies him as the one to beat on these terms and he may yet have more to offer after only five starts over fences. Therefore, Fighting Fit rates a strong selection to follow up for Philip Dempsey, with Bythesametoken likely to emerge as the chief threat.
NEXT BEST: High hopes for Harald Hardrad
Harald Hardrad - 13:55 Leopardstown
Harald Hardrad failed to meet market expectations when fourth on his latest outing at Naas, but it's far too soon to be writing him off given how promising he looked when filling the runner-up spot on his hurdling debut at Navan in December. Beaten only two and a quarter lengths behind Whatdeawant, Harald Hardrad certainly showed enough ability to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature and the return to two and a half miles today will be in his favour. He rates a useful prospect and should take plenty of beating for Noel Meade, who is seeking his third success in this maiden since 2015.
EACH-WAY: Fakir d'Alene looks the value play
Fakir d'Alene - 16:50 Leopardstown
Fakir d'Alene took a big step forward when making a successful handicap debut over fences at Thurles in January, impressing with both his jumping and attitude as he battled on well to get the verdict by a neck. Admittedly, he wasn't in the same form when well beaten at this course last time, but the run possibly came too soon only two weeks after his hard-fought victory at Thurles. It's still early in his chasing career and Fakir d'Alene is well worth another chance from a mark of 137 for Gordon Elliott, who won back-to-back renewals of this race in 2019 and 2020.
