Leopardstown Racing Tips: Buckaroo the one to beat in Ballysax

Racing at Leopardstown
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Leopardstown

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Saturday.

"Buckaroo achieved a useful level of form in four starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when last seen finishing fourth in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud in October."

NAP: Buckaroo has a big chance

Buckaroo - 15:45 Leopardstown

Buckaroo achieved a useful level of form in four starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when last seen finishing fourth in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud in October. He was beaten less than three lengths there and probably would have finished closer still if he hadn't been left with too much to do. That form sets the standard in this line-up and Buckaroo remains open to more improvement as his stamina is drawn out further. He could well develop into a Derby contender and current odds of 50/1 will look very big indeed if he comes out on top against some talented rivals in the Ballysax.

NEXT BEST: Stick with Sacred Bridge

Sacred Bridge - 15:10 Leopardstown

Sacred Bridge lost her unbeaten record on her final start as a two-year-old, finishing only eighth in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, but it's far too soon to be writing her off given how promising she looked up to that point. She was particularly impressive when completing the four-timer in the Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh in August, quickening clear in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by nearly four lengths in ready fashion. The manner of that victory suggested she could be out of the very top drawer and a repeat of that effort will give her every chance of getting back to winning ways here.

EACH-WAY: Haziya interesting on handicap bow

Haziya - 16:55 Leopardstown

Haziya was placed three times in maidens in 2021, putting up her best performance when beaten nearly five lengths into third in a deep race at Fairyhouse last May. She has joined Joseph O'Brien during the winter (formerly trained by Mick Halford) and there should be more to come from her now making the switch to handicaps. An opening mark of 73 is unlikely to prove beyond her somewhere down the line and the drop back to a mile here should also suit given how she shaped over further on a couple of occasions last season.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Buckaroo @ 4.03/1 in the 15:45 at Leopardstown
NEXT BEST - Back Sacred Bridge @ 3.02/1 in the 15:10 at Leopardstown
EACH-WAY - Back Haziya @ 10.09/1 in the 16:55 at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 2nd Apr (7f Grp 3)

Saturday 2 April, 3.10pm

Sacred Bridge
Contarelli Chapel
Agartha
Homeless Songs
Panama Red
Seisai
Villanova Queen
Cigamia
Pennine Hills
Viareggio
Beautiful Sunshine
Leopardstown 2nd Apr (1m2f Grp 3)

Saturday 2 April, 3.45pm

Buckaroo
Piz Badile
Bluegrass
Duke De Sessa
Swan Bay
Manu Et Corde
Scriptwriter
Vina Sena
Absolute Ruler
Leopardstown 2nd Apr (1m Hcap)

Saturday 2 April, 4.55pm

Craft Irish
Haziya
Star Of Cashel
Hale Bopp
Jungle Cove
Coins Cross
Tyrconnell
Church Mountain
Sense Of Romance
San Aer
Khafaaq
Eloquent Arthur
Just For Yuse
Sheila
Doolin Dancer
Howling Wolf
Desert Wind
