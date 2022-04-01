Leopardstown Racing Tips: Buckaroo the one to beat in Ballysax

NAP: Buckaroo has a big chance

Buckaroo - 15:45 Leopardstown

Buckaroo achieved a useful level of form in four starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when last seen finishing fourth in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud in October. He was beaten less than three lengths there and probably would have finished closer still if he hadn't been left with too much to do. That form sets the standard in this line-up and Buckaroo remains open to more improvement as his stamina is drawn out further. He could well develop into a Derby contender and current odds of 50/1 will look very big indeed if he comes out on top against some talented rivals in the Ballysax.

No. 4 (7) Buckaroo SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Stick with Sacred Bridge

Sacred Bridge - 15:10 Leopardstown

Sacred Bridge lost her unbeaten record on her final start as a two-year-old, finishing only eighth in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, but it's far too soon to be writing her off given how promising she looked up to that point. She was particularly impressive when completing the four-timer in the Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh in August, quickening clear in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by nearly four lengths in ready fashion. The manner of that victory suggested she could be out of the very top drawer and a repeat of that effort will give her every chance of getting back to winning ways here.

No. 8 (1) Sacred Bridge SBK 9/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Haziya interesting on handicap bow

Haziya - 16:55 Leopardstown

Haziya was placed three times in maidens in 2021, putting up her best performance when beaten nearly five lengths into third in a deep race at Fairyhouse last May. She has joined Joseph O'Brien during the winter (formerly trained by Mick Halford) and there should be more to come from her now making the switch to handicaps. An opening mark of 73 is unlikely to prove beyond her somewhere down the line and the drop back to a mile here should also suit given how she shaped over further on a couple of occasions last season.