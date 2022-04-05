Tony Calvin Tips

Leopardstown Racing Tips: Above The Curve looks a big improver

Racing at Leopardstown
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Wednesday's card at Leopardstown

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Wednesday.

"Above The Curve rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt in a race which was won by none other than Tarnawa in 2019."

NAP: Above The Curve could be smart

Above The Curve - 14:30 Leopardstown

Above The Curve is bred in the purple (by American Pharoah out of a half-sister to Giant's Causeway) and very much caught the eye when third on her debut at this course in October. The most impressive aspect of that performance was her strength at the finish, making good late headway to be beaten only a length and a quarter after a slow start had immediately put her on the back foot. That form sets the standard in this maiden and she is the type to improve markedly with the experience under her belt, particularly now stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter. As such, Above The Curve rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt in a race which was won by none other than Tarnawa in 2019.

NEXT BEST: Pearls Galore should go well

Pearls Galore - 16:15 Leopardstown

Pearls Galore enjoyed a fine campaign in 2021, winning twice and showing even better form in defeat when filling the runner-up spot in a pair of Group 1 events. She was last seen finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar in November, but even that wasn't a bad run as she had a tricky draw and ended up being caught further back than ideal, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only three lengths behind Space Blues. Connections will be hoping that Pearls Galore can make the breakthrough at the top level as a five-year-old and the drop in grade here gives her every chance of beginning the season with a win.

EACH-WAY: Angel worth another chance

New York Angel - 17:20 Leopardstown

New York Angel looked potentially useful on her debut at Naas around this time last year, staying on well to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the subsequent Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine. Admittedly, she failed to build on that effort in three subsequent starts last season, but it's far too soon to be writing her off given her lightly-raced profile. Crucially, she now makes the switch to handicaps and it will be disappointing if she can't win a race of this nature from an opening mark of just 73.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Above The Curve @ 3.02/1 in the 14:30 at Leopardstown
NEXT BEST - Back Pearls Galore @ 2.757/4 in the 16:15 at Leopardstown
EACH-WAY - Back New York Angel @ 8.07/1 in the 17:20 at Leopardstown

