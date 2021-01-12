- Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Jockey: Daryl Jacob
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Leicester on Wednesday...
"...looks an exciting chaser moving forward..."
Timeform on Zambella
It is hard to see Zambella not completing a hat-trick. She has won a couple of similar events on her first two starts over fences, beating Stormy Ireland on her debut at Bangor in November, and followed up in style at Warwick last time. Zambella really attacked her fences on that occasion and looks an exciting chaser moving forward, a smart mare in the making and it will be disappointing if she doesn't win.
Fanfaron Dino - 14:40 Leicester
Fanfaron Dino is a half-brother to last season's Champion Hurdle winnerr Epatante, and he looks one to follow in handicaps. He has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and duly proved an opening mark of 87 all wrong at Uttoxeter last month. He looked thrown in based on his bumper form and won with plenty in hand, tanking along throughout and produced to lead on the run-in for a very comfortable success. A subsequent 13 lb rise is justified and Fanfaron Dino should have plenty more to offer.
Fontaine Collonges - 15:40 Leicester
Fontaine Collonges made a winning debut for connections in a bumper at Ludlow last season and was pitched in at the deep end on hurdling debut in a Grade 2 at Warwick on her next start. She had a breathing operation ahead of her return in less-taxing company at Wincanton on Boxing Day and shaped encouragingly, looking threatening approaching the straight but unable to go with the first two at the business end of the race. Fontaine Collonges she sets the standard on form, and there should be even more to come.
Smart Stat
Zambella - 14:10 Leicester
20% - Nigel Twiston-Davies's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f
Recommended bets
Zambella - 14:10 Leicester
Fanfaron Dino - 14:40 Leicester
Fontaine Collonges - 15:40 Leicester
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.