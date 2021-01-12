Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Zambella - 14:10 Leicester

It is hard to see Zambella not completing a hat-trick. She has won a couple of similar events on her first two starts over fences, beating Stormy Ireland on her debut at Bangor in November, and followed up in style at Warwick last time. Zambella really attacked her fences on that occasion and looks an exciting chaser moving forward, a smart mare in the making and it will be disappointing if she doesn't win.

No. 2 Zambella (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Fanfaron Dino - 14:40 Leicester

Fanfaron Dino is a half-brother to last season's Champion Hurdle winnerr Epatante, and he looks one to follow in handicaps. He has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and duly proved an opening mark of 87 all wrong at Uttoxeter last month. He looked thrown in based on his bumper form and won with plenty in hand, tanking along throughout and produced to lead on the run-in for a very comfortable success. A subsequent 13 lb rise is justified and Fanfaron Dino should have plenty more to offer.

No. 10 Fanfaron Dino (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 100

Fontaine Collonges - 15:40 Leicester

Fontaine Collonges made a winning debut for connections in a bumper at Ludlow last season and was pitched in at the deep end on hurdling debut in a Grade 2 at Warwick on her next start. She had a breathing operation ahead of her return in less-taxing company at Wincanton on Boxing Day and shaped encouragingly, looking threatening approaching the straight but unable to go with the first two at the business end of the race. Fontaine Collonges she sets the standard on form, and there should be even more to come.