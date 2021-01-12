To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Horses in line
Timeform bring you three to back at Leicester on Wednesday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Leicester on Wednesday...

"...looks an exciting chaser moving forward..."

Timeform on Zambella

Zambella - 14:10 Leicester

It is hard to see Zambella not completing a hat-trick. She has won a couple of similar events on her first two starts over fences, beating Stormy Ireland on her debut at Bangor in November, and followed up in style at Warwick last time. Zambella really attacked her fences on that occasion and looks an exciting chaser moving forward, a smart mare in the making and it will be disappointing if she doesn't win.

Fanfaron Dino - 14:40 Leicester

Fanfaron Dino is a half-brother to last season's Champion Hurdle winnerr Epatante, and he looks one to follow in handicaps. He has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and duly proved an opening mark of 87 all wrong at Uttoxeter last month. He looked thrown in based on his bumper form and won with plenty in hand, tanking along throughout and produced to lead on the run-in for a very comfortable success. A subsequent 13 lb rise is justified and Fanfaron Dino should have plenty more to offer.

Fontaine Collonges - 15:40 Leicester

Fontaine Collonges made a winning debut for connections in a bumper at Ludlow last season and was pitched in at the deep end on hurdling debut in a Grade 2 at Warwick on her next start. She had a breathing operation ahead of her return in less-taxing company at Wincanton on Boxing Day and shaped encouragingly, looking threatening approaching the straight but unable to go with the first two at the business end of the race. Fontaine Collonges she sets the standard on form, and there should be even more to come.

Smart Stat

Zambella - 14:10 Leicester

20% - Nigel Twiston-Davies's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Recommended bets

