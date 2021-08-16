To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Leicester
Timeform provide three bets at Leicester on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leicester on Tuesday...

"...she makes plenty of appeal from a 2 lb lower mark in a lesser race..."

Timeform on Sows

Rawyaan - 16:55 Leicester

Rawyaan showed only greenness on debut but left that form well behind when scoring at Brighton last time, impressing with the way he finished the race despite still showing signs of inexperience. That form is yet to be tested, but Rawyaan is open to further improvement now and he is taken to follow up under a penalty.

Sows - 17:55 Leicester

Sows shaped encouragingly in a strong nursery at Goodwood last time, faring best of those that were away from the favoured part of the track and also doing best of those who didn't race prominently. She started a big price that day but she is well bred and cost a bit as a yearling, so she makes plenty of appeal from a 2 lb lower mark in a lesser race here.

Riches And Rubies - 19:25 Leicester

Riches And Rubies has shown progressive form since switched to handicaps and looks capable of defying a penalty following last week's breakthrough success when upped to this trip at Beverley. She appeared to relish the extra emphasis on stamina, comfortably on top at the line having been pushed along three furlongs from home, and is expected to follow up turned out under a penalty.

Smart Stat

Arqoob - 18:55 Leicester

£32.21 - William Jarvis's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Rawyaan @ 3.02/1 in the 16:55 at Leicester
Back Sows @ 6.511/2 in the 17:55 at Leicester
Back Riches And Rubies @ 3.02/1 in the 19:25 at Leicester

Leicester 17th Aug (7f Nov Stks)

Tuesday 17 August, 4.55pm

Back Lay
Baileysgutfeeling
Rawyaan
Pavlodar
Rubbeldiekatz
Run Rabbit Run
Refai
Come To Pass
Kiritimati Island
My Sand Boy
Leicester 17th Aug (6f Nursery)

Tuesday 17 August, 5.55pm

Back Lay
Adaay In Asia
La Feile
Desert
Ye Gud Thing
Red Joan
Hester Prynne
Rosa Mystica
El Maga
Blaast
Sows
Favourite Child
Bluebell Way
Leicester 17th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Tuesday 17 August, 7.25pm

Back Lay
Flower Of Scotland
Riches And Rubies
Fire Eyes
Cafe Sydney
Galah
Tiki Fire
