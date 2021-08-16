Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Rawyaan - 16:55 Leicester

Rawyaan showed only greenness on debut but left that form well behind when scoring at Brighton last time, impressing with the way he finished the race despite still showing signs of inexperience. That form is yet to be tested, but Rawyaan is open to further improvement now and he is taken to follow up under a penalty.

No. 1 (6) Rawyaan SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Sows - 17:55 Leicester

Sows shaped encouragingly in a strong nursery at Goodwood last time, faring best of those that were away from the favoured part of the track and also doing best of those who didn't race prominently. She started a big price that day but she is well bred and cost a bit as a yearling, so she makes plenty of appeal from a 2 lb lower mark in a lesser race here.

No. 5 (2) Sows (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 75

Riches And Rubies - 19:25 Leicester

Riches And Rubies has shown progressive form since switched to handicaps and looks capable of defying a penalty following last week's breakthrough success when upped to this trip at Beverley. She appeared to relish the extra emphasis on stamina, comfortably on top at the line having been pushed along three furlongs from home, and is expected to follow up turned out under a penalty.