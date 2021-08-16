- Trainer: Marcus Tregoning
- Jockey: Jim Crowley
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leicester on Tuesday...
"...she makes plenty of appeal from a 2 lb lower mark in a lesser race..."
Timeform on Sows
Rawyaan showed only greenness on debut but left that form well behind when scoring at Brighton last time, impressing with the way he finished the race despite still showing signs of inexperience. That form is yet to be tested, but Rawyaan is open to further improvement now and he is taken to follow up under a penalty.
Sows shaped encouragingly in a strong nursery at Goodwood last time, faring best of those that were away from the favoured part of the track and also doing best of those who didn't race prominently. She started a big price that day but she is well bred and cost a bit as a yearling, so she makes plenty of appeal from a 2 lb lower mark in a lesser race here.
Riches And Rubies - 19:25 Leicester
Riches And Rubies has shown progressive form since switched to handicaps and looks capable of defying a penalty following last week's breakthrough success when upped to this trip at Beverley. She appeared to relish the extra emphasis on stamina, comfortably on top at the line having been pushed along three furlongs from home, and is expected to follow up turned out under a penalty.
Smart Stat
Arqoob - 18:55 Leicester
£32.21 - William Jarvis's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Leicester 17th Aug (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 17 August, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Baileysgutfeeling
|Rawyaan
|Pavlodar
|Rubbeldiekatz
|Run Rabbit Run
|Refai
|Come To Pass
|Kiritimati Island
|My Sand Boy
Leicester 17th Aug (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 17 August, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Adaay In Asia
|La Feile
|Desert
|Ye Gud Thing
|Red Joan
|Hester Prynne
|Rosa Mystica
|El Maga
|Blaast
|Sows
|Favourite Child
|Bluebell Way
Leicester 17th Aug (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 17 August, 7.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flower Of Scotland
|Riches And Rubies
|Fire Eyes
|Cafe Sydney
|Galah
|Tiki Fire