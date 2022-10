NAP: Sir Winston one to watch

Sir Winston - 17:25 Leicester

Sir Winston showed plenty of ability in three starts on the all-weather towards the end of last year, including when last seen finishing third in a maiden at Wolverhampton in November.

He was beaten just a length and a half on that occasion and the form looks much better now than it did at the time as the winner, Checkandchallenge, has since developed into a smart performer.

Sir Winston, on the other hand, will be making his first appearance on a racecourse for 10 months, but it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated on handicap debut, likely to prove much better than a BHA mark of 76 in time.

No. 2 (4) Sir Winston (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Just Fine a strong fancy

Just Fine - 15:10 Leicester

Just Fine could be worth another chance to get off the mark for the season.

It was only in July that he finished a close-up sixth in the John Smith's Cup at York, passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met a bit of trouble.

He is now 6 lb lower in the weights and can capitalize on the drop in grade to regain the winning thread for Sir Michael Stoute, who has his team in really good nick (75% of horses running to form).

No. 3 (9) Just Fine (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 91

EACH-WAY: Giddy Aunt could go well

Giddy Aunt - 13:25 Leicester

Giddy Aunt showed more than previously when beaten less than four lengths in a big-field maiden at Newbury last month, sticking to her task well under mostly hands-and-heels riding.

She is the type to improve again now making the switch to nurseries and an opening BHA mark of 64 could prove lenient as she seeks a first win for the in-form Jonathan Portman stable (77% of horses running to form).