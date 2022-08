NAP: Shimmering Sands has more to offer

Shimmering Sands - 19:15 Leicester

The prospect of a steady gallop in this small field is a slight concern, but there is no doubt that Shimmering Sands remains a well-handicapped horse, and is worth backing to resume winning ways.

He bolted up at Beverley two starts back, relishing the step up to this sort of trip in a soundly-run race, but he did too much too soon when attempting to follow up under a penalty at Doncaster nine days later. He is 3 lb higher now, but he remains unexposed at middle distances, and this doesn't look an overly competitive race.

No. 2 (7) Shimmering Sands SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST: Temper Trap can resume winning ways

Temper Trap - 17:45 Leicester

Temper Trap was well backed to take advantage of a reduced mark and duly delivered at Hamilton at the end of last month and he followed up in grand style at Ripon on his next start.

He started the odds on favourite to make it three in a row from the same mark at Beverley three days later, but was given a more positive ride than usual and wasn't in the same form. Temper Trap is still unpenalised for his Ripon success here and he remains a horse to be interested in as a result for all this is a much stronger race.

No. 9 (3) Temper Trap SBK 7/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 61

EACH WAY: Bonny Angel can progress now handicapping

Bonny Angel - 18:45 Leicester

Bonny Angel showed ability on her debut in a race which has worked out well at Newbury in June and she didn't get the clearest of runs.

She showed a bit more on her second start, looking sharper all round, and that is another race where the form is solid, and she ran to a similar level when not beaten far down at five furlongs at Sandown last time.

Bonny Angel was strong enough in the betting that day but left the impression she would be much happier back at six furlongs, and the handicapper has allotted her a fair enough opening mark. There should be more to come now and she is a respectable price now entering nurseries.