NAP: Nusa Dua has much more to offer

Nusa Dua - 13:35 Leicester

Nusa Dua is from a good family and, for all she didn't show much in three starts last season, she left her previous form well behind on her return and handicap debut at Bath last week, well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter but still looking rough around the edges. She left the impression that she has plenty more to offer, especially now having her stamina stretched further, and she looks a big player from the same mark with William Buick booked.

No. 5 (4) Nusa Dua SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 63

NEXT BEST: Under Fox on a good mark

Under Fox - 16:25 Leicester

Under Fox shaped especially well on his return from seven months off when runner-up at Thirsk at the end of April, forced into a change of tactics after missing the break, but finishing to good effect after coming from much further back than the other principals, while also conceding match-fitness to those in the frame. That form looks solid and with Tim Easterby in top form, he can make this mark look very lenient now.

No. 8 (2) Under Fox (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.02 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 72

EACH-WAY: Devaste has solid claims

Devaste - 15:20 Leicester

Devaste won a minor event for David Elsworth last year and has shaped well in three starts for this yard so far. He arguably produced a career-best effort when runner-up to a well-handicapped sort in a competitive sprint at York last time, staying on well but coming from further back than the winner. This race doesn't look as deep and he is up to winning races from this mark, so is a horse to remain positive about.