NAP: Arclight will appreciate this trip

Arclight - 15:50 Leicester

Arclight showed improved form to open her account on her final start last season, and she has progressed further in two starts this year, proving better than ever when runner-up at Brighton last time.

She put it up to a thriving course specialist while still looking rough around the edges on that occasion, having to be niggled along three furlongs out to stay in contention but finding her stride in the closing stages. This longer trip is expected to unlock further improvement and she remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark.

No. 2 (9) Arclight EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Whimsy can resume winning ways

Whimsy - 16:25 Leicester

Whimsy didn't need to improve to open her account in a three-runner event at Salisbury in July, winning on the bob, but the runner-up won next time to boost the form, and she took a big step forward when following up on handicap debut next time.

That form has also been boosted by the runner-up since and she lost little in defeat back on the all-weather at Kempton last time, proving no match for a progressive type who was only narrowly touched off at Haydock last week. Whimsy's form looks solid and this track should suit her forward running style so a big performance is expected.

No. 1 (6) Whimsy EXC 1.1 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 76

EACH-WAY: River Usk can improve further now handicapping

River Usk - 14:40 Leicester

River Usk was held back by inexperience on his first two starts, but he showed more than previously on his qualifying run at Redcar 10 days ago, really catching the eye by the finish.

He was given a patient ride and still had plenty to do two furlongs from home, but made good late headway and had running left in him crossing the line. River Usk is the type to take another step forward now on handicap debut, especially now moving up in trip, and this mark shouldn't be beyond him.