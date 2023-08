A Leicester NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Leicester NAP - 14:58 - Back Kingdom of Riches

No. 4 (6) Kingdom Of Riches (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Kingdom of Riches produced a promising first effort when filling the runner-up spot at Ascot a couple of weeks ago, faring best of the newcomers as he ran on well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner.

That form is comfortably the best on offer in this line-up and there should be more to come from him with the experience under his belt.

An expensive breeze-up purchase who looks the part, Kingdom of Riches could be useful and is fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt for the in-form Ralph Beckett team (75% of horses running to form).

Back Kingdom of Riches @ 6/4 Bet now

Leicester Next Best - 15:28 - Back Seven Questions

No. 1 (3) Seven Questions (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 2

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 88

Seven Questions has made good progress to win his last two starts, first getting off the mark in a maiden at Yarmouth and then defying a penalty to follow up in a novice event at Ripon.

He won easily on the last occasion, having no problem with the step up to six furlongs as he quickened clear late on to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.

Clearly on a sharp upward curve, Seven Questions now makes the switch to nurseries and an opening BHA mark of 88 might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick for George Scott, who also has his team in good nick (70% of horses running to form).