NAP

Highbank - 14:30 Leicester

He never looked like justifying odds-on favouritism in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Stakes at Newbury last time but Highbank was still green there and can belatedly build on the promise of his Newmarket debut defeat of Bold Act. He's back to seven furlongs which will suit and, while this is a deep novice, he looked a very exciting prospect on his first start. He is given another chance.

No. 1 (3) Highbank (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Inver Park - 16:50 Leicester

He's having a very good season and drops down in grade on Tuesday so Inver Park is fancied to get back to winning ways. George Boughey's team continue to go well, William Buick is a positive jockey booking and the four-year-old is down 1lb after solid runs in the Stewards' Cup and a warm heat at Ascot. He's only 3lb above his last winning mark and looks a big player.