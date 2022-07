NAP: Fresh Hope will take plenty of beating

Fresh Hope - 15:40 Leicester

Fresh Hope shaped well in a couple of useful maidens at Nottingham and Newcastle last year and started at 7/4-on for her reappearance over a mile and a quarter at Wetherby in April.

She could only finish third on that occasion, but didn't appear to get home over the longer trip, and duly proved herself a good prospect when opening her account on handicap debut back at a mile at Doncaster in May.

Fresh Hope was seemingly saved for the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot after, a race her trainer has a good record in, and she left the impression she is a filly ahead of her mark.

She went through the race every bit as well as any of those who beat her on the stands side of the track, but left a little isolated as she hit the front, doing best of those who raced on the far side of the track. Fresh Hope has been left on the same mark since and ought to take plenty of beating here, anything odds against looking a good bet.

No. 1 (2) Fresh Hope SBK 8/13 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Majestic Fighter looks ahead of his mark

Majestic Fighter - 15:10 Leicester

Majestic Fighter left his debut form well behind when opening his account at Wolverhampton last year, but was well below that form when running a disappointing race on return and handicap debut at Sandown in April.

Clearly he wasn't at his best on that occasion, as he ran Fresh Hope very close on his next start at Doncaster, losing little in defeat given how well handicapped she looks now.

He is therefore still of plenty interest on his return from a short break having been raised 3 lb for that effort. Majestic Fighter also finds himself in a very winnable handicap now and the booking of James Doyle is another plus.

No. 4 (1) Majestic Fighter (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: Twilight Bay interesting starting out for new yard

Twilight Bay - 16:40 Leicester

Twilight Bay remains a maiden and showed only modest form for Dean Ivory, but has made an interesting switch to the Amy Murphy yard (connections had a similar switch well backed at York on Saturday) and she starts off in a weak race.

She took a step back in the right direction when hitting the frame in a three-year-old only handicap on the turf track at Lingfield when last seen in May, and he faces more exposed rivals now. This represents a drop in grade and it would be no surprise were she to hit the ground running for her new yard.