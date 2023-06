NAP

Leicester - 16:35 - Back Brave Knight

No. 5 (3) Brave Knight SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Brave Knight showed ability over shorter trips last season but, unsurprisingly for one from this yard, he was clearly brought along with handicaps in mind, and duly showed improved form when opening his account on return and handicap debut at Windsor 15 days ago.

That race wasn't run at a brisk pace, which masked his authority, asserting only in the final furlong after always looking comfortable from some way out. There should be plenty more to come from him over middle distances and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights almost certainly underestimates him, while he represents a yard that are operating at a 32% strike rate this season.

NEXT BEST

Leicester - 15:30 - Back Makeen

No. 6 (5) Makeen SBK 10/3 EXC 4 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Makeen finished nearer last than first on his reappearance but he shaped much better when finishing third on his latest run at Newmarket.

He went like the best horse at the weights on that occasion and arguably should have won, still travelling well when hampered entering the final furlong and having to switch afterwards to get a run. Makeen is now a six-year-old, but that was arguably a career-best effort, finishing with running left, and he is taken to gain compensation now racing from the same mark.