Leicester and Plumpton Racing Tips: Crunch the Numbers

NAP: Get wealthy with Credo

Credo - 13:00 Leicester

This looks a decent race with hurdling debutant Marsh Wren and Get A Tonic interesting contenders, but strong preference is for the Anthony Honeyball-trained Credo. She looked a good prospect when landing good support in style in a bumper on Rules debut last season and showed similar form when defying a penalty at Fontwell on her next start.

She shaped very encouragingly on her hurdles debut after six months off when third at Uttoxeter recently, finishing one place behind Get A Tonic, but leaving the impression she would improve a bundle for a step up in trip. Credo hurdled efficiently and attempted to make all of the running, but was just tapped for speed at the business end of the race and was unable to go with the front two after the third-last. She won her sole start in points, so there is reason to think she can do better over obstacles, especially now having her stamina stretched.

No. 4 Credo (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Number cruncher

Numbers Man - 14:15 Plumpton

Numbers Man never bettered modest form in a short stint over hurdles last season, but judged by his recent debut over fences, there is reason to think he will prove much better in this sphere.

That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he showed improved form, travelling well through the race and jumping well in the main and still holding every chance approaching the last. He gave himself every chance but was just unable to get past another chase debutant on the run-in. That was a very encouraging start to life over fences and the form looks solid for the grade with the front two pulling clear of the remainder. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb for that effort, but he still appeals as being fairly treated, and he is expected to go close with improvement forthcoming.

No. 3 Numbers Man (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 108

EACH WAY: Should be fitter for his return

Welland - 13:30 Leicester

This doesn't look the deepest handicap, and it could be worth chancing Welland for Pam Sly, who has been among the winners of late. He has been lightly raced since opening his account at Fakenham in October 2019 but left the impression he would come on a bundle for the run when ultimately well beaten on return at Fakenham last month. This mark should be within his reach and, in a race where you can't be dogmatic about many, he is of enough interest at the prices.