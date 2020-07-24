King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Anthony Van Dyck (Aidan O'Brien/Oisin Murphy)

High-class performer who won listed Derby Trial at Lingfield and Derby at Epsom (by half a length from Madhmoon) in 2019. Best effort since when second in Coronation Cup at Newmarket (two and a half lengths behind Ghaiyyath) on return, but produced a laboured effort when four and three quarter lengths fifth of 9 to Fanny Logan in Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. Something to prove.

2. Japan (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

High-class performer who won King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and International Stakes at York (by head from Crystal Ocean) in 2019. Stepped up on below-par reappearance when two and a quarter lengths third of 7 to Ghaiyyath in Eclipse Stakes at Sandown last time, despite seeming in need of a stiffer test. Will benefit from this return to a mile and a half and is expected to put it up to Enable. Big player.

3. Sovereign (Aidan O'Brien/William Buick)

Won Irish Derby at the Curragh (by 6 lengths from Anthony Van Dyck) in 2019. Shaped as if retaining ability after 12 months off when three lengths third of 7 to Twilight Payment in Vintage Crop Stakes at same course last time, not ideally placed and making late headway under hands-and-heels ride. Entitled to strip fitter now but faces a tough task.

4. Enable (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Brilliant mare who has won 13 of her 16 starts, including first three in 2019, namely Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, this race and Yorkshire Oaks at York (by two and three quarter lengths from Magical). Runner-up when attempting to complete a hat-trick in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (one and three quarter lengths behind Waldgeist) at Longchamp on final outing that season, and also in latest renewal of Eclipse Stakes (two and a quarter lengths behind Ghaiyyath) on return. The one to beat on form and sure to be popular again.