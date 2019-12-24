King George VI Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Aso (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Won a handicap at Newbury and a Grade 3 handicap at Cheltenham last season before signing off for the campaign with a second in the Ryanair Chase. Looked as good as ever when third to Ballyoptic in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on return, but was a disappointing fifth to Top Notch in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last time, and this is much tougher.

2. Clan des Obeaux (Paul Nicholls/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Won this race 12 months ago (by one and a half lengths from Thistlecrack) and the Betfair Denman Chase at Ascot. Ran well after seven months off when four lengths second to Road To Respect in JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal last time, typically travelling and jumping well. He is bound to strip fitter for that and it would be folly to rule out another bold show.

3. Cyrname (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Has been a revelation at Ascot on his last three starts, winning the bet365 Handicap Chase (by 21 lengths) and the Betfair Ascot Chase (impressively by 17 lengths) last season before completing the hat-trick on his return from nine months off in the 1965 Chase. He tanked along in front and again jumped superbly on his way to impressively beating Altior last time, and that form is the best on offer. His style of racing is tailor-made for this race and he will have no problem stepping up to three miles around here. He is the one to beat.

4. Footpad (Willie Mullins/ Barry Geraghty)

Was a top-class novice in 2017/18, winning all five starts, notably the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival and the Ryanair Novice Chase at Punchestown. He failed to fire last season, and didn't need to be anywhere near his best after eight months off to win a listed event at Thurles last time. However, there was plenty to like about that performance, and he is a lively outsider here.

5. Lostintranslation (Colin Tizzard/ Robbie Power)

Was one of the best novice chasers around last season, winning the Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham and the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, and he proved better than ever to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock by one and a half lengths from Bristol de Mai on his return, impressing with his jumping. This requires another step up but he is thriving and holds strong claims.

6. Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard/ Tom Scudamore)

Won this as a novice in 2016/17 but hasn't got his head back in front since. However, he has finished fourth and second in this race the last two years and warmed up nicely for another crack at this when running Paisley Park close in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last time. Now an 11-year-old, but hasn't had much racing in recent years, and sure to give it another good crack.