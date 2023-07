NAP

Kempton - 21:00 - Back Wizarding

No. 3 (2) Wizarding Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Wizarding was quietly supported when opening his account on handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course in November and he ran just as well in defeat when runner-up over the same course and distance on his next start.

He was easy to back on his return from five months off at Lingfield (turf) at the end of May and he was never dangerous, leaving the impression he was in need of the run. Wizarding was well placed that day and that should have put an edge on him, so he will remain of interest moving forward, especially now back on the all-weather and moving up in trip.

NEXT BEST

Kempton - 20:30 - Back Mawkeb

No. 4 (9) Mawkeb (Usa) Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

This doesn't look a deep race and it may be worth chancing Mawkeb to bounce back to form returned to the all-weather.

He has lost his way more recently on turf, though he didn't shape too badly at Nottingham two starts back. Mawkeb failed to settle stepped back up in trip at Newbury last time and had nothing left at the business end of the race. This doesn't look as competitive, though, and the return to a mile should also suit. The booking on Tom Marquand is another positive and he is beginning to look too well handicapped to ignore.