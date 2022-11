NAP: Tweed Skirt can make winning start over fences

Tweed Skirt - 15:35 Kempton

The ones with experience over fences don't set the bar too high in this mares' handicap chase and it may prove a good opportunity for Tweed Skirt to make a winning start in this sphere.

She was successful in bumpers and built on her promising debut over hurdles when opening her account at Ascot around this time last year. Admittedly, she didn't progress as expected in that discipline, but she has plenty about her physically, very much the type to make up into a chaser, and she will no doubt have been well schooled. She ran well from this mark on her final start over hurdles and has to be of interest now going over fences.

No. 3 Tweed Skirt SBK 13/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 118

NEXT BEST: Alien can cause a Storm

Alien Storm - 12:50 Kempton

There are a couple of hurdling debutants in here but Alien Storm created a good impression when making a winning start in this sphere at Plumpton recently and he can build on that now.

He showed more than previously and his return in a bumper at the same course and that run had clearly put an edge on him as he bounded away from his rivals after jumping the second-last. His jumping improved throughout the race on that occasion and, while it was just an ordinary race, he had plenty in hand, and is taken to defy a penalty.