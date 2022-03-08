Kempton Racing Tips: True Icon should carry on improving

NAP: True Icon is very interesting

True Icon - 18:00 Kempton

True Icon made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark at Lingfield last month, hitting the front on the home turn and quickly forging clear from there to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. That was a fair performance and she will command plenty of respect now making the switch to handicaps from an opening BHA mark of 70. After all, True Icon already has the look of a well-handicapped filly and her useful pedigree suggests she is likely to prove capable of better somewhere down the line.

No. 3 (10) True Icon (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.34 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: More to come from Almufeed

Almufeed - 19:00 Kempton

Almufeed took another step forward to complete a four-timer at this course two weeks ago, once again winning in the manner of a horse still well ahead of his mark. Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, he was produced to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well to win by two lengths in decisive fashion. His progress shows no signs of slowing down just yet and a further 6 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from making it five wins in a row.

No. 3 (8) Almufeed (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Sean Curran

Jockey: Grace McEntee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY: Luscifer is a lively contender

Luscifer - 20:30 Kempton

Luscifer is on a losing run stretching back to December 2020, but he could be worth chancing here with blinkers replacing the cheekpieces he usually wears. He filled the runner-up spot in successive starts towards the end of last year, so it wasn't that long ago that he showed some sort of form and the handicapper is starting to give him a chance. Now down to a BHA mark of 55, he has defied higher marks than that earlier in his career and the booking today of Jason Watson, who has ridden four winners in the last week, also gives cause for optimism.