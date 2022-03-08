Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: True Icon should carry on improving

Racing at Kempton
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Wednesday's card at Kempton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"True Icon already has the look of a well-handicapped filly and her useful pedigree suggests she is likely to prove capable of better somewhere down the line."

NAP: True Icon is very interesting

True Icon - 18:00 Kempton

True Icon made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark at Lingfield last month, hitting the front on the home turn and quickly forging clear from there to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. That was a fair performance and she will command plenty of respect now making the switch to handicaps from an opening BHA mark of 70. After all, True Icon already has the look of a well-handicapped filly and her useful pedigree suggests she is likely to prove capable of better somewhere down the line.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Almufeed

Almufeed - 19:00 Kempton

Almufeed took another step forward to complete a four-timer at this course two weeks ago, once again winning in the manner of a horse still well ahead of his mark. Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, he was produced to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well to win by two lengths in decisive fashion. His progress shows no signs of slowing down just yet and a further 6 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from making it five wins in a row.

EACH-WAY: Luscifer is a lively contender

Luscifer - 20:30 Kempton

Luscifer is on a losing run stretching back to December 2020, but he could be worth chancing here with blinkers replacing the cheekpieces he usually wears. He filled the runner-up spot in successive starts towards the end of last year, so it wasn't that long ago that he showed some sort of form and the handicapper is starting to give him a chance. Now down to a BHA mark of 55, he has defied higher marks than that earlier in his career and the booking today of Jason Watson, who has ridden four winners in the last week, also gives cause for optimism.

GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back True Icon @ 4.57/2 in the 18:00 Kempton
NEXT BEST - Back Almufeed @ 3.7511/4 in the 19:00 Kempton
EACH-WAY - Back Luscifer @ 11.010/1 in the 20:30 Kempton

Kempton 9th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
True Icon
Nikkis Girl
Madame Fenella
Ummsuquaim
Accelerando
Baileys Liberty
Sienna Bonnie
Boadicea Belle
Salta Resta
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 9th Mar (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 March, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Almufeed
Trevolli
Allowed
Wise Glory
Diamond Bay
Winklevi
Manor Park
Prince Of Harts
Greystoke
All Yours
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 9th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 March, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eastern Star
Royal Heart
No Diggity
Fact Or Fable
Luscifer
Rainbow Sign
Dubai Elegance
Reformed Character
The Game Of Life
Chloellie
Julie Johnston
Hunters Step
Swiss Rowe
Ghepardo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips