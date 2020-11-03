To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform pick out three bets from Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...remains open to further improvement and should have yet more to offer now switched to handicaps."

Timeform on Fabrizio

Romantic Song - 17:20 Kempton

Romantic Song made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Newmarket last month - a Sharmadal filly out of a dam who was a winner herself - and she duly shaped with encouragement, just unable to quicken behind two who'd had the benefit of experience, and one debutant who knew her job well. She is likely to prove even better as she is upped in trip, but for now, she should have enough ability to open her account in a race like this.

Fabrizio - 17:50 Kempton

Fabrizio shaped really promisingly on debut at Newmarket last month, only the winner really travelling better than him, and he again showed plenty to work on when second at Chelmsford last time, just bumping into a useful and more experienced rival on that occasion. The son of Frankel remains open to further improvement and should have yet more to offer now switched to handicaps.

Rock Sound - 18:20 Kempton

Having his first run for George Boughey at Chelmsford last month, Rock Sound came in for plenty of support in the betting, and duly put up a much-improved performance, just unable to repay his backers with victory, though he did have every chance to get past a determined rival, just failing as the pair pulled a little way clear of the remainder. He is up 4 lb for that effort but remains lightly raced and is a sprinter to be positive about.

Smart Stat

FABRIZIO - 17:50 Kempton
25% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK
38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Romantic Song – 17:20 Kempton
Fabrizio – 17:50 Kempton
Rock Sound – 18:20 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

