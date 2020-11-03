Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Romantic Song - 17:20 Kempton

Romantic Song made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Newmarket last month - a Sharmadal filly out of a dam who was a winner herself - and she duly shaped with encouragement, just unable to quicken behind two who'd had the benefit of experience, and one debutant who knew her job well. She is likely to prove even better as she is upped in trip, but for now, she should have enough ability to open her account in a race like this.

No. 7 (4) Romantic Song (Ire) EXC 1.14 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Fabrizio - 17:50 Kempton

Fabrizio shaped really promisingly on debut at Newmarket last month, only the winner really travelling better than him, and he again showed plenty to work on when second at Chelmsford last time, just bumping into a useful and more experienced rival on that occasion. The son of Frankel remains open to further improvement and should have yet more to offer now switched to handicaps.

No. 2 (5) Fabrizio EXC 1.04 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 79

Rock Sound - 18:20 Kempton

Having his first run for George Boughey at Chelmsford last month, Rock Sound came in for plenty of support in the betting, and duly put up a much-improved performance, just unable to repay his backers with victory, though he did have every chance to get past a determined rival, just failing as the pair pulled a little way clear of the remainder. He is up 4 lb for that effort but remains lightly raced and is a sprinter to be positive about.