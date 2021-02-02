Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Starshiba - 17:25 Kempton

This looks a competitive handicap, but strong preference is for Starshiba, who was a very convincing winner over seven furlongs at this course last week. He belatedly built on his previous promise to open his account in some style, and was value for more than the one and a quarter length margin after looking threatening for much of the straight. That performance also reinforced the opinion that he will have no trouble staying a mile and he could even improve further for it.

No. 10 (1) Starshiba EXC 3.25 Trainer: David Elsworth

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87

Twilight Madness - 19:00 Kempton

Twilight Madness had displayed ability in minor events last year, and was well backed to make a winning handicap debut over this course and distance last week, scoring with any amount in hand. Admittedly, that was a weak three-year-old handicap, but Twilight Madness was so dominant on that occasion he is hard to oppose in this better race turned out under a 6 lb penalty. The visual impression was backed up by an excellent timefigure and he remains with plenty of scope for further improvement.

No. 6 (3) Twilight Madness EXC 2.1 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 66

Equitation - 19:30 Kempton

Equitation was beaten only by the progressive Starshiba over this course and distance last week and looks an obvious player here from the same mark. Equitation was relatively easy to back that day, but he settled much better than on his previous start, while also proving his stamina for this trip. He remains 6 lb below his last winning mark and Stuart Williams remains in good form, so there is plenty to like about his chances now.