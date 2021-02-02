Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton finish
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Wednesday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...he will have no trouble staying a mile and he could even improve further for it..."

Timeform on Starshiba

Starshiba - 17:25 Kempton

This looks a competitive handicap, but strong preference is for Starshiba, who was a very convincing winner over seven furlongs at this course last week. He belatedly built on his previous promise to open his account in some style, and was value for more than the one and a quarter length margin after looking threatening for much of the straight. That performance also reinforced the opinion that he will have no trouble staying a mile and he could even improve further for it.

Twilight Madness - 19:00 Kempton

Twilight Madness had displayed ability in minor events last year, and was well backed to make a winning handicap debut over this course and distance last week, scoring with any amount in hand. Admittedly, that was a weak three-year-old handicap, but Twilight Madness was so dominant on that occasion he is hard to oppose in this better race turned out under a 6 lb penalty. The visual impression was backed up by an excellent timefigure and he remains with plenty of scope for further improvement.

Equitation - 19:30 Kempton

Equitation was beaten only by the progressive Starshiba over this course and distance last week and looks an obvious player here from the same mark. Equitation was relatively easy to back that day, but he settled much better than on his previous start, while also proving his stamina for this trip. He remains 6 lb below his last winning mark and Stuart Williams remains in good form, so there is plenty to like about his chances now.

Smart Stat

Starshiba - 17:25 Kempton

22% - David Elsworth's strike rate in winter

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

