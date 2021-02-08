- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nico de Boinville
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kempton on Tuesday...
"...has the best bumper form in this field and this could prove a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways."
Timeform on idtheyleaveuoutto
Balco Coastal joined Nicky Henderson's yard after finishing runner-up on his start in maiden points in October, and given the way that race has worked out since, he makes plenty of appeal ahead of his Rules debut. Balco Coastal finished second to Gentlemansgame, who subsequently won his Rules debut, before finding only potential top-notcher Gaillard Du Mesnil too good in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown on Saturday. That from line looks very solid indeed, so Balco Coastal is a strong fancy to make a successful Rules debut.
Ozzie Man is not without appeal pedigree-wise, closely related to fair hurdler Frankie Rapper as well as being a half-brother to fair hurdler and chaser Jakros, and he arrives here on the back of a maiden point victory on his sole start in that sphere in December. He did the job well on that occasion, and with Gary Moore's yard boasting a good strike rate in these types of races, this five-year-old warrants close attention in the betting.
Didtheyleaveuoutto - 16:20 Kempton
Didtheyleaveyououtto was a smart performer in bumpers back in the 2017/18 season, winning his first two races in this sphere before finishing down the field in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He made a good start to his hurdling career, winning on his first two starts over obstacles, but he has failed to kick on from that, and in fact has failed to complete on each of his last three starts, though he would surely have gone close had he stayed on his feet at Musselburgh last time. The fact that there are no obstacles to deal with here is obviously a positive, while this speed test will also be right up his street. He has the best bumper form in this field and this could prove a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways.
Smart Stat
BALCO COASTAL - 12:45 Kempton
26% Nicky Henderson's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2015/16 season
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Balco Coastal - 12:45 Kempton
Ozzie Man - 13:15 Kempton
Didtheyleaveuoutto - 16:20 Kempton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Kemp 9th Feb (2m NHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nina The Terrier
|Balco Coastal
|Get Sky High
|Gold In Doha
|Settle Down
|Red Hot Radish
|My Bad Lucy
|Grangeclare Knight
|Ruler Ryde
|Crawford
|Mr Yeats
|Wun Wun
|Bold Red
|Homegrownalligator
Kemp 9th Feb (2m NHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Divas Mix
|Stanley Stanley
|Phillipstown Ellen
|Season In The Sun
|Bricklagger
|American Legacy
|Ozzie Man
|Grosvenor Court
|Lelantos
|Larusso
|Dads Legacy
|Southfield Megan
|Allo Allo
Kemp 9th Feb (2m NHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Southfield Stone
|Imphal
|Didtheyleaveuoutto
|Ballywood
|Crooks Peak
|Dolciano Dici