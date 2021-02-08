To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform provide three best from Kempton on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kempton on Tuesday...

"...has the best bumper form in this field and this could prove a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways."

Timeform on idtheyleaveuoutto

Balco Coastal - 12:45 Kempton

Balco Coastal joined Nicky Henderson's yard after finishing runner-up on his start in maiden points in October, and given the way that race has worked out since, he makes plenty of appeal ahead of his Rules debut. Balco Coastal finished second to Gentlemansgame, who subsequently won his Rules debut, before finding only potential top-notcher Gaillard Du Mesnil too good in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown on Saturday. That from line looks very solid indeed, so Balco Coastal is a strong fancy to make a successful Rules debut.

Ozzie Man - 13:15 Kempton

Ozzie Man is not without appeal pedigree-wise, closely related to fair hurdler Frankie Rapper as well as being a half-brother to fair hurdler and chaser Jakros, and he arrives here on the back of a maiden point victory on his sole start in that sphere in December. He did the job well on that occasion, and with Gary Moore's yard boasting a good strike rate in these types of races, this five-year-old warrants close attention in the betting.

Didtheyleaveuoutto - 16:20 Kempton

Didtheyleaveyououtto was a smart performer in bumpers back in the 2017/18 season, winning his first two races in this sphere before finishing down the field in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He made a good start to his hurdling career, winning on his first two starts over obstacles, but he has failed to kick on from that, and in fact has failed to complete on each of his last three starts, though he would surely have gone close had he stayed on his feet at Musselburgh last time. The fact that there are no obstacles to deal with here is obviously a positive, while this speed test will also be right up his street. He has the best bumper form in this field and this could prove a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways.

Smart Stat

BALCO COASTAL - 12:45 Kempton
26% Nicky Henderson's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2015/16 season

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Balco Coastal - 12:45 Kempton
Ozzie Man - 13:15 Kempton
Didtheyleaveuoutto - 16:20 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kemp 9th Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 12.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nina The Terrier
Balco Coastal
Get Sky High
Gold In Doha
Settle Down
Red Hot Radish
My Bad Lucy
Grangeclare Knight
Ruler Ryde
Crawford
Mr Yeats
Wun Wun
Bold Red
Homegrownalligator
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 9th Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Divas Mix
Stanley Stanley
Phillipstown Ellen
Season In The Sun
Bricklagger
American Legacy
Ozzie Man
Grosvenor Court
Lelantos
Larusso
Dads Legacy
Southfield Megan
Allo Allo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 9th Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 4.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Southfield Stone
Imphal
Didtheyleaveuoutto
Ballywood
Crooks Peak
Dolciano Dici
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles