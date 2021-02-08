Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Balco Coastal - 12:45 Kempton

Balco Coastal joined Nicky Henderson's yard after finishing runner-up on his start in maiden points in October, and given the way that race has worked out since, he makes plenty of appeal ahead of his Rules debut. Balco Coastal finished second to Gentlemansgame, who subsequently won his Rules debut, before finding only potential top-notcher Gaillard Du Mesnil too good in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown on Saturday. That from line looks very solid indeed, so Balco Coastal is a strong fancy to make a successful Rules debut.

No. 1 Balco Coastal (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Ozzie Man - 13:15 Kempton

Ozzie Man is not without appeal pedigree-wise, closely related to fair hurdler Frankie Rapper as well as being a half-brother to fair hurdler and chaser Jakros, and he arrives here on the back of a maiden point victory on his sole start in that sphere in December. He did the job well on that occasion, and with Gary Moore's yard boasting a good strike rate in these types of races, this five-year-old warrants close attention in the betting.

No. 7 Ozzie Man (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Didtheyleaveuoutto - 16:20 Kempton

Didtheyleaveyououtto was a smart performer in bumpers back in the 2017/18 season, winning his first two races in this sphere before finishing down the field in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He made a good start to his hurdling career, winning on his first two starts over obstacles, but he has failed to kick on from that, and in fact has failed to complete on each of his last three starts, though he would surely have gone close had he stayed on his feet at Musselburgh last time. The fact that there are no obstacles to deal with here is obviously a positive, while this speed test will also be right up his street. He has the best bumper form in this field and this could prove a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways.