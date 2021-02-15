- Trainer: David Evans
- Jockey: Tom Queally
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 74
Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kempton on Tuesday...
"...is clearly operating at the top of his game at present..."
Timeform on mabre
Mabre bounced back to form with a good second over this course and distance in December, last off the bridle as he made a thriving one pull out all the stops, and, able to race from the same mark, he showed a good attitude to go one better at Newcastle later that month. Upped in the weights, he continued in good heart at the same venue last time, finishing second to an improving winner but deserving of extra credit given he got no cover towards the centre of the track. He is clearly operating at the top of his game at present and, given he won over this course and distance last year, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.
Zarafshan made the switch to Emma Lavelle's yard after failing to get off the mark for Dermot Weld in Ireland, and though he failed to progress over hurdles, he has performed pretty well since being reverted to the Flat recently. He ran creditably on his first start on the level for Lavelle at Lingfield last month, finishing fifth, and he built on that to belatedly open his account over this course and distance last time, looking suited by the step up in trip as he stayed on to lead inside the final furlong. He has been upped 3 lb for that victory but merits plenty of respect in his follow-up bid.
Mack The Knife - 16:55 Kempton
A promising sort, Mack The Knife produced a career-best performance to get off the mark at Wolverhampton recently, admittedly not beating much but doing so in an authoritative manner, winning with plenty in hand. He remains unexposed and, with first-time blinkers applied, this represents a good opportunity for him to go in again.
Smart Stat
MACK THE KNIFE - 16:55 Kempton
34% - Daniel Muscutt's strike rate on favourites
Recommended bets
Mabre - 15:55 Kempton
Zarafshan - 16:25 Kempton
Mack The Knife - 16:55 Kempton
