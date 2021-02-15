To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Racing at Kempton
"...is clearly operating at the top of his game at present..."

Timeform on mabre

Mabre - 15:55 Kempton

Mabre bounced back to form with a good second over this course and distance in December, last off the bridle as he made a thriving one pull out all the stops, and, able to race from the same mark, he showed a good attitude to go one better at Newcastle later that month. Upped in the weights, he continued in good heart at the same venue last time, finishing second to an improving winner but deserving of extra credit given he got no cover towards the centre of the track. He is clearly operating at the top of his game at present and, given he won over this course and distance last year, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

Zarafshan - 16:25 Kempton

Zarafshan made the switch to Emma Lavelle's yard after failing to get off the mark for Dermot Weld in Ireland, and though he failed to progress over hurdles, he has performed pretty well since being reverted to the Flat recently. He ran creditably on his first start on the level for Lavelle at Lingfield last month, finishing fifth, and he built on that to belatedly open his account over this course and distance last time, looking suited by the step up in trip as he stayed on to lead inside the final furlong. He has been upped 3 lb for that victory but merits plenty of respect in his follow-up bid.

Mack The Knife - 16:55 Kempton

A promising sort, Mack The Knife produced a career-best performance to get off the mark at Wolverhampton recently, admittedly not beating much but doing so in an authoritative manner, winning with plenty in hand. He remains unexposed and, with first-time blinkers applied, this represents a good opportunity for him to go in again.

Smart Stat

MACK THE KNIFE - 16:55 Kempton
34% - Daniel Muscutt's strike rate on favourites

Kemp 16th Feb (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 16 February, 3.55pm

Kemp 16th Feb (2m Hcap)

Tuesday 16 February, 4.25pm

Kemp 16th Feb (1m4f Class Stks)

Tuesday 16 February, 4.55pm

